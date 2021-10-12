Cameroon: Solemnity, Demonstration of Attachment

The blend of Bamoun culture and the people's love for their leader characterised the official funeral in honour of Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya on October 9, 2021.

History was made in Foumban, the capital of the Noun Division of the West Region on October 9, 2021 as the official funeral organised in honour of Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya transformed the town into the melting point of people from all regions of Cameroon and beyond.

The Minister of State for Regional Integration of Equatorial Guinea, Baltazar Engonga Edjo, representative of the President of Equatorial Guinea was among the dignitaries who saw thousands of enthusiastic and stoic population converge to pay tribute to their fallen leader.

Kick off was given at the ceremonial court yard of the Foumban Palace as people converged to view the casket displayed. Commotion set in when the Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute stopped over there to bow in front of the casket to pay his last respect. Here a blend of solemnity and attachment came to the fore as commoners were not allowed to get closer to the casket that was guarded by traditional authorities. After the departure of the Prime Minister, traditional authorities took over the entire ceremony when different delegations of notables came out in prelude to the conveyance of the mortal remains for burial in strict respect of the Banoun tradition.

All these was the fore taste of the happenings at the Nguon Village perched on the hill top far away from the royal palace. Firstly, access to the Nguon Village was an uphill task as Foumban experienced the highest traffic jam in its history. Motorcycle, vehicles and pedestrians competed for space as they climbed the hill top to be part of the official funeral. Indeed the venue was filled by a sea of people to the extent that the numerous canopies installed for the event could not contain them. Even the threats of rain did not make people shake from the privileged and vantage positions they had taken up to watch every aspect of the event.