Cameroon: Catholic University - 30th Anniversary Commemoration Underway

Activities will run from October 17 to December 18, 2021 in different locations in Yaounde.

The Rector of the Catholic University of Central Africa (CUCA), Reverend Father Jean Bertrand Salla has announced activities to mark the 30 years of existence of the institution. This was during a press conference on Friday October 8, 2021 at the school campus in the Nkolbisson neighbourhood in Yaounde.

Speaking to pressmen, Father Jean Bertrand Salla said activities and messages during the celebration will be geared towards thanking God and all those who have contributed to ensure the existence of the university for over 30 years. He also revealed that the anniversary will be an opportunity to create a Golden Book in honour of what has happened in the school for over 30 years. It will also be an opportunity to make a balance sheet of what has happened so far, in a bid to better project into the future.

Father Jean Bertrand Salla said CUCA is a private Roman Catholic University in Yaounde, Cameroon. CUCA was founded in 1989 by the Association of the Episcopal Conference of the Central African Region. It opened its doors in 1991 with 111 students. At that time, the university had two campuses in Yaounde, and two faculties (Faculty of Theology and Faculty of Social Sciences and Management). Today, the Rector said the University has over 7,000 students and many faculties and establishments in other countries in the Central Africa Sub-Region. Amongst which the Faculty of Philosophy, The Canon Law Department, The Advanced School of Nursing, School of Engineering and Technology and School of Health Sciences. The Rector says they are using the celebration to write the history of the university through a "Golden Book" and the launching of an Alumina project "Fondation Denis Maugenest" to support needy students in the university.

The President of the Organising Committee, Father Antoine Essomba Fouda says activities will take place in three dimensions. That is cultural, academic and social/sporting activities. He underlined that commemorative activities will take place alongside effective classes in the university. Besides special mass services, there will be amongst other things, roundtable discussions on several topics, choir competition, football competitions as well as the Central Africa Students Challenge-CUCA 2021 organised by the Observatory for Foreign and National Press (OPEN). Events will end on December 18 with a gala at the Yaounde Conference Hall during which the "Fondation Denis Maugenest" will be officially launched.