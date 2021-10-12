South Africa: Government Communications and Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Hosts a Masterclass On Waste Management As a Business Model for Youth, 13 Oct

The Government Communication and Information System in partnership with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment will host a Masterclass on waste management as a business model for youth.
The masterclass will empower young people with information on the economic, training and funding opportunities that exist within the waste sector and encourage entrepreneurship to create sustainable eco-friendly jobs and drive the country's economic growth.
Details of the Masterclass are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 13 October 2021
Time: 10h00 - 11h30
Platform: Zoom (Webinar ID: 947 1991 1196 | Passcode: 060350)
Panellists
Thabo Magomola - Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment
Tshepo Mazibuko - K1 Recycling
Ofentse Rabaji - Green Innovationz
Social media livestreaming links:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Vuk'uzenzele
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GCISMedia
YouTube: http://youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
RSVP: Ignicious Masilela on 071 960 5317 or email: ignicious@gcis.gov.za