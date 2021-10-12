South Africa: Government Communications and Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Hosts a Masterclass On Waste Management As a Business Model for Youth, 13 Oct

12 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Government Communication and Information System in partnership with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment will host a Masterclass on waste management as a business model for youth.

The masterclass will empower young people with information on the economic, training and funding opportunities that exist within the waste sector and encourage entrepreneurship to create sustainable eco-friendly jobs and drive the country's economic growth.

Details of the Masterclass are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Time: 10h00 - 11h30

Platform: Zoom (Webinar ID: 947 1991 1196 | Passcode: 060350)

Panellists

Thabo Magomola - Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment

Tshepo Mazibuko - K1 Recycling

Ofentse Rabaji - Green Innovationz

Social media livestreaming links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Vuk'uzenzele

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GCISMedia

YouTube: http://youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

RSVP: Ignicious Masilela on 071 960 5317 or email: ignicious@gcis.gov.za

