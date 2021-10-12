Egypt: Irrigation - Negotiations On GERD Semi-Stalled

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Dr Mohamed Abdel Aati said negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) are now semi-stalled.

There are international contacts, but they do not reach up to our aspirations, added Abdel Aati at a press conference on Monday with Chairman of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR) Karam Gabr attending.

A galaxy of editors-in-chief, board chairmen of newspapers and a number of media people and reporters were present.

He asserted Egypt's constants are clear enough, which call for reaching a binding, legal and just agreement on the filling and operation of the Dam.

The Egyptian State is ready for holding serious negotiations on the GERD to reach the agreement, he pointed out.

Abdel Aati affirmed the State will not allow for a water crisis in the country.

MENA