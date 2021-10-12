Egypt: Makram - Ministry Keen to Merge Egyptian Expats in Development Process

Minister of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram said on Monday that he ministry is keen to merge the Egyptian expats abroad in the development works here, therefore it had launched the first campaign to support the national project to develop Egyptian villages under the umbrella of Decent Life presidential initiative.

Speaking during a workshop, organized by the ministry, Makram pointed out that a meeting with Egyptian expats in Canada is being prepared soon to review how to participate in the presidential initiative similar to the meeting held with Egyptian expats in the US.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Central Bank Governor for Social Responsibility Lamis Negm said a part of the banks' profits will be donated to develop youth and slums.

MENA