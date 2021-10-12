Egypt, Finland Discuss Developing Education

Education Minister Tarek Shawki discussed on Monday with new Finnish Ambassador in Cairo Pekka Kosonen joint cooperation in developing education, especially the technical one.

Shawki, during the meeting, said Egypt looks forward to more cooperation with Finland and benefiting from its expertise in the domains of developing education, qualifying cadres, and digital transformation.

The minister pointed out that the vision on developing technical education aims to improve the technical education's quality, involving the private sector in the system, and improve the technical education's image in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

In turn, Kosonen hailed Egypt's effective role in Africa and the region as well as structural reform that the Egyptian education system has been witnessing.

The two sides tackled preparing a memorandum of understanding to benefit from the Finnish government's expertise in the field of education.

The ambassador invited the minister to visit Finland to discuss boosting cooperation in related fields.