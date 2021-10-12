Egypt, Finland Discuss Developing Education

11 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Education Minister Tarek Shawki discussed on Monday with new Finnish Ambassador in Cairo Pekka Kosonen joint cooperation in developing education, especially the technical one.

Shawki, during the meeting, said Egypt looks forward to more cooperation with Finland and benefiting from its expertise in the domains of developing education, qualifying cadres, and digital transformation.

The minister pointed out that the vision on developing technical education aims to improve the technical education's quality, involving the private sector in the system, and improve the technical education's image in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

In turn, Kosonen hailed Egypt's effective role in Africa and the region as well as structural reform that the Egyptian education system has been witnessing.

The two sides tackled preparing a memorandum of understanding to benefit from the Finnish government's expertise in the field of education.

The ambassador invited the minister to visit Finland to discuss boosting cooperation in related fields.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X