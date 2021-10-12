Egypt: PM Praises GAFI for Efforts to Attract Local, Foreign Investors

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has praised the important role played by the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) to create an attractive investment atmosphere for local and foreign businessmen.

During a meeting with GAFI Chairman Mohamed Abdel Wahhab, the premier ordered removing all obstacles facing investors to give a push to the Egyptian economy and create jobs.

For his part, Abdel Wahhab reviewed a recent announcement to establish 17 developmental housing and agricultural complexes in North Sinai and South Sinai.

Nearly 580 people have applied so far to benefit from this offer, he said, pointing out that the winners will be chosen by lottery.

Abdel Wahhab said that the exports of projects at the GAFI-affiliated free zones amounted to 7.8 billion dollars from April to September.

Also, 18 new projects were established at the free zones at investment costs of 29 million dollars, he said, adding that another 76 projects secured 7,832 jobs.

MENA