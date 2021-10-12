Egypt: PM Praises GAFI for Efforts to Attract Local, Foreign Investors

11 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has praised the important role played by the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) to create an attractive investment atmosphere for local and foreign businessmen.

During a meeting with GAFI Chairman Mohamed Abdel Wahhab, the premier ordered removing all obstacles facing investors to give a push to the Egyptian economy and create jobs.

For his part, Abdel Wahhab reviewed a recent announcement to establish 17 developmental housing and agricultural complexes in North Sinai and South Sinai.

Nearly 580 people have applied so far to benefit from this offer, he said, pointing out that the winners will be chosen by lottery.

Abdel Wahhab said that the exports of projects at the GAFI-affiliated free zones amounted to 7.8 billion dollars from April to September.

Also, 18 new projects were established at the free zones at investment costs of 29 million dollars, he said, adding that another 76 projects secured 7,832 jobs.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X