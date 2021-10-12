South Sudan: Sis Issues New Book On Egypt, South Sudan

The State Information Service (SIS) issued a book under the theme "Egypt and South Sudan" in Arabic and English on the fringe of the summit between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his South Sudanese counterpart Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The book shed light on the nine summits between the two presidents that reflect the two countries' keenness to cooperate and develop ties in all fields.

In this regard, Diaa Rashwan, the SIS chairman, pointed out that such books are being issued to enhance communication with the African peoples and enrich the Egyptians' knowledge about the Africans.

MENA