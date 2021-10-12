South Sudan: Sis Issues New Book On Egypt, South Sudan

11 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The State Information Service (SIS) issued a book under the theme "Egypt and South Sudan" in Arabic and English on the fringe of the summit between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his South Sudanese counterpart Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The book shed light on the nine summits between the two presidents that reflect the two countries' keenness to cooperate and develop ties in all fields.

In this regard, Diaa Rashwan, the SIS chairman, pointed out that such books are being issued to enhance communication with the African peoples and enrich the Egyptians' knowledge about the Africans.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X