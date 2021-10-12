Zimbabwe: Citizens Call for Sanctions Removal

ZIMBABWEAN citizens have called for the unconditional removal of economic sanctions imposed by Western countries after the successful implementation of the land reform programme.

Zimbabweans under the auspices of Citizens Against Economic Sanctions (CAES) said the sanctions were not only affecting the country's growth but their everyday lives.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, CAES executive director Mr Martin Zharare said Zimbabwe could have achieved a lot were it not for sanctions.

"These economic sanctions are affecting our everyday lives. It could be from students, men and women. Some people might say these sanctions are targeted at certain individuals but this is just a term the West is abusing. We are under sanctions because of our land which we repossessed in 2000 and the subject of our land is the one which is giving us this problem. We are in the Second Republic of His Excellency Cde Mnangagwa, his Vision 2030 is clear but these sanctions affect progress," said Mr Zharare.

The call by citizens comes two weeks before Zimbabwe is joined by the rest of the world in calling for the removal of sanctions on October 25 on the SADC Anti-Sanctions Day whose theme is "Zimbabwe: Friend to All, Enemy to None: Forging ahead and Enhancing Innovation and Productivity in Adversity of Sanctions."

"We are very happy that his Excellency and his Government are doing very well in mitigating the effects of these sanctions. We are saying as citizens, let us rally together with our Government and leaders and help them to achieve what we are looking forward to achieving.

"Let us fight for the removal of these sanctions so that our country can move forward economically. Look at the achievements our Second Republic has done in such a short space of time- the road networks, road rehabilitation exercise and the success of the Pfumvudza programme, so if we fight and have the sanctions removed our country will advance better."

He said the sanctions were no longer affecting Zimbabwe only but the whole of SADC.

"To the people of Zimbabwe, I say let us rally together with our President and fight for the removal of the sanctions," Mr Zharare said.