Zimbabwe: Zetdc Employee Accused of Making Illegal Connections

A Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) employee has appeared in court on allegations of connecting electricity to various houses in Sandton Park, Harare, without the company's knowledge.

Reward John Mugwara, who is stationed at Workington, appeared before regional magistrate Mr Kudakwashe Mhene charged with corruptly concealing a transaction from a principal.

He was not asked to plead to the charges and was remanded to October 27 on $15 000 bail.

Prosecutor Mr Shepherd Mukondo told the court that in 2016, Gysite (Pvt) Limited, under the stands developer, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with ZETDC Harare region to do line and substation construction, whilst ZETDC was mandated to supervise the works.

Under the agreement, ZETDC Mabelreign would do the final inspection and create a connection point for the end user.

The court heard that all clients who would have paid Gysite Private Limited would receive clearance letters, which would be used by ZETDC's Mabelreign office to energise them.

Sometime in November 2020, Mugwara allegedly approached Wilbert Mutengwa and other residents in Sandton Phase 2, Westgate and misrepresented to them that he was a registered contractor with ZETDC and that he was able to connect power line to their area at an affordable charge.

The court heard that Mugwara, without disclosing his personal interest with ZETDC, received US$3 574 from Mutengwa for connecting a power line. It is alleged that Mugwara bought materials and erected six electricity poles without following ZETDC procedures. Mugwara failed to connect the electricity.