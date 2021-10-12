Zimbabwe: Traditional Leaders Hail Rural Areas' Development Drive

TRADITIONAL leaders in the Midlands Province have praised the Second Republic's development drive in rural areas, as the country forges ahead with attaining Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle income economy.

Speaking in interviews on the sidelines of the Midlands Traditional Day commemorations organised by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces last Friday, the traditional leaders said there was a massive change in terms of infrastructure development in their respective areas.

They said Vision 2030 was now a reality given the work being done on the ground.

"We are very happy as traditional leaders with what we are seeing on the ground in terms of development since the coming in of the New Dispensation," said Chief Chireya of Gokwe.

"In my area, we had no roads while some bridges had been washed away by heavy rains a long time ago, but we have seen the bridges being repaired, roads being graded.

"It is a hive of activity in Gokwe, especially the remote Gokwe North."

Chief Chireya said the Mutora Road, which had been neglected for years, was now being repaired with the District Development Fund repairing all major roads in Gokwe.

Chief Ndanga of Shurugwi said the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa should continue with its development agenda as it has changed the lives of people.

"If they continue at this kind of pace, we will soon have our rural areas with the same services that we usually get in towns," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We hope they will continue with this kind of spirit in terms of development and changing lives for the better in rural areas."

Chief Chirumhanzu said a number of new clinics were under construction in his area.

"Recently, we commissioned a new clinic, Hwata Clinic, and the new facility is helping over 5 000 households who were travelling over 12km to access health care at the nearest hospital," he said.

"It's a kind of a development we have yearned for, over the years."

The developments are taking place due to funding under devolution, which President Mnangagwa is championing.

President Mnangagwa wants community representatives to identify developments they want done in their areas and the Government would fund them through devolution funds.