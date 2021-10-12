Africa: Egypt Move Closer to the Next Round With a Convincing Win in Libya

Egypt cemented their place on top of Group F of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 qualifiers after defeating hosts Libya 3-0 at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi on Monday night.

Ahmed Fatouh and Mostafa Mohamed scored in the first half closing minutes, and substitute Ramadan Sobhy added a third after the break to give Egypt's new coach Carlos Queiroz his second win in as many matches, as the Pharaohs moved closer to the third and final qualifying round.

Egypt lead the group on 10 points, four more than second placed Libya. Gabon (4 points) and Angola (3) follow in that order with two more matchdays remaining in November.

The first chance came for the visitors after 20 minutes. Ahmed Fatouh long pass found the first leg lone goal scorer Omar Marmoush, who tried to score from a tight angle, but saw his shot going just wide.

Egypt had to deal with a blow after 25 minutes when goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy was injured and was replaced by Mohamed Abou Gabal.

Six minutes before the break, The Pharaohs took the lead through Fatouh. Mostafa Mohamed's pass found the left back who sent a bullet that Libya goalkeeper Mohamed Nashnoush had nothing to do about.

Libya's first chance came after 42 minutes when Hamdou El Houny cross found Mouayad Ellafi, but his shot went just wide.

And four minutes into the first half injury time, Mostafa Mohamed doubled the visitors' lead. Marmoush cross from the left side found Mohamed's header that went home as Egypt went to the break leading 2-0.

Five minutes after the restart, Marmoush tried to find the net but his shot was just wide.

Egypt's keeper Abou Gabal was alert to stoup Ellafi's shot from close range at the hour mark as Libya strated pressing looking to reduce the deficit.

But it was Mohamed who could added Egypt's third after 62 minutes when his goal bound shot was brilliantly converted to a corner by Nashnoush.

Substitute Ramadan Sobhy made it 3-0 after 72 minutes, making use of Mohamed Salah through pass inside the area as everything was going Egypt's way.

Sobhy could have completed his personal brace when his 86th minute shot was stopped at the goal line by Nashnoush.