Nigeria: Oyetola Speaks On Pandora Papers Allegations, Says He Did No Wrong

Mr Oyetola says he knows and respects the law in his corporate and political endeavours.

The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reacted to a PREMIUM TIMES report linking him with a company that acquired a corruption-tainted London property used by former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu.

Mr. Oyetola's reaction is contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan.

Mr. Oyetola said he resigned from one of the companies mentioned in our story, Global Investments Offshore Limited, when he became the Chief of Staff to Rauf Aregbesola in 2011.

But we saw no record that he resigned from the company among the tons of leaked documents we reviewed. The governor did not also provide documentary evidence that he stepped down from the company.

A register of directors, among the leaked records for Trident Trust, a secrecy seller, only showed that he added three of his children as directors of the company a year before he took office as governor.

The documents we reviewed listed him as the company's director alongside Elusanmi Eludoyin, a wealthy Ile-Ife prince and close friend of Mr Tinubu.

He also transferred his share in the company to his son, Hafiz Oyetola and Mr. Eludoyin on June 1, 2018, according to records we saw.

Before the publication of our report, Mr. Oyetola's spokespersons refused to comment on questions about Mr. Oyetola's link to the companies, and sources of funds for the acquisition of the controversial London property.

In his reply, sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, the governor denied remaining as a director of Aranda Overseas Corporation, the offshore company used to anonymously purchase the London property, 32, Grove End Road.

Read the full statement by Mr Oyetola below.

PANDORA PAPERS: Oyetola Has Not Engaged in Any Wrongdoing

We have seen reports in some online media platforms concerning the PANDORA PAPERS' allegations.This is, therefore, to set the record straight.

Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State, resigned his directorship of Aranda Overseas Corporation in 2011, when he took up political appointment. He also surrendered his shareholding of the same company.

Since 2011 till date, he has had no association, dealings and business transactions with the said company, as he is neither a director nor shareholder of the said company.

He, therefore, could not have acquired the said property in 2017 either directly or through the said company as being alleged.

As a matter of fact, Oyetola has no relationship or link with the alleged owner of the property, Mr Kolawole Aluko, let alone go into a business dealing or transaction with him.

He also complied fully with the law of the land by exiting Global Investments Offshore Limited, as a Director in 2011, upon his appointment as the Chief of Staff.

While we appreciate family members, friends, associates and well-wishers for their show of concern over the development, we assure them that there is nothing to worry about. Mr. Oyetola has always shown that he is a man who knows and respects the law in his corporate and political endeavours.

The God that has brought us thus far will never forsake us.

Ismail Omipidan

CPS to Osun Governor

October 9, 2021.