Zimbabwe: Cheers for Chinyaradzo Children's Home

Chinyaradzo Children's home recently got an early Christmas cheer through an assortment of donated goods from the Dr Bernie Foundation Trust,

The donated goods are part of the foundation's philanthropic drive to ensure that children in homes are not left alone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During this pandemic welfare homes needs our attention. At Dr. Bernie, we bring hope and share smiles. It is with this background that we have partnered with Chinyaradzo Children's Home for the past 16 years.

"We have seen children grow and become successful through such wonderful care. Thanks to Child Protection Society for wonderful facilities that have raised children to become successful despite their various family backgrounds," Dr Bernie told 263Chat.

Children currently residing in orphanages and other institutions around the world are experiencing worsened conditions.

Lockdown and social distancing measures mean that in the majority of cases the child-caregiver ratio has decreased because the staff that are not living on the premises are not able to enter the institutions to avoid the spread of infection.

In other cases employees simply can't come to work regularly as public transport is paralysed and parts of cities are shut down.

Around the world, reports have emerged of numerous residential institutions for children being closed as a result of the pandemic.