Namibia: Student Fund's Ex-CEO Denies Involvement in Malaysian University

12 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Former Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) chief executive officer Hilya Nghiwete says she has never been involved in plans to set up a branch of the Malaysian Limkokwing University in Namibia.

Nghiwete is claimed to have been involved in plans to establish the Malaysian-owned university in Namibia. In a document circulated on social media, it is claimed she had been part of meetings, dating back to 2011, to set up the institution in Namibia.

According to Nghiwete, the document was deliberately and maliciously created to misinform the public.

She told The Namibian the Limkokwing University made a presentation and offered study opportunities to the Namibian government at an African Union summit in Tanzania. Nghiwete did not say when the presentation was made.

"I never participated in discussions to facilitate the establishment of Limkokwing University in Namibia," she stated.

She said as part of her duties as CEO of NSFAF, she visited many universities and initiated cooperation to help Namibians study worldwide, "irrespective of whether any one of my relatives benefited or not".

Nghiwete added that she signed a lot of correspondence on behalf of NSFAF.

The allegations about the Malaysian university come after higher education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi was accused of favouring the establishment of the university in Namibia and also of having a stake in the institution.

Affirmative Repositioning movement leader Job Amupanda last week aired an unsigned draft agreement between the government and the university on social media and accused Kandjii-Murangi of masterminding a deal with Limkokwing.

Kandjii-Murangi has since denied the allegations.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X