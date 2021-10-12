Nigeria: Girl Child Day - Bauchi Gov Vacates Seat for 14-Year-Old Aisha

Bauchi — The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, vacated his seat yesterday for an 14-year old girl, Miss Aisha Katagum, of the Government Junior Secondary School, Katagum, as part of the celebration of the 2021 International Day Of The Girl Child in the state.

Mohammed explained that he vacated his seat for Aisha and other young girls who acted temporarily as members of the State Executive Council to encourage the girls to redouble their effort in seeking for education.

He said: "It was a privilege to have talented young girls taking over the governance of our state and it is a good thing to expose our children very early to such things as it will boost their confidence."

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Ibrahim Kashim, observed that vacating his seat for the girls would also expose them to the dynamic of leadership and the infrastructure of governance.

He assured that his administration would continue to execute policies that would ensure the advancement of girl child education in the state.

On her part, the Education Specialist of the UNICEF's Bauchi Field Office, Ms. Mairama Dikwa, appreciated the commitment of the administration of Governor Mohammed to the development of girl child education.

Dikwa said that the celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child is dedicated to the growth of girls and to promote girls' rights and highlight gender inequalities all over the world, and noted that the theme of this year's celebration is "Digital Generation."

She said: "On behalf of the UNICEF Bauchi Field Office we sincerely appreciate His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed, for the opportunity given to the young girls by vacating your seat to them and we thank you for what you are doing in the area of education."

She added that the International Day of the Girl Child focused attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls' empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.