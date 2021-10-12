Namibia: 'May the Best Win'

TEEN turbos Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi are competing for at least three prizes at the upcoming Namibia Sport Awards.

The awards reception, to recognise the countries most outstanding sport personalities, will be staged in Windhoek on 30 October.

The 18-year-old globetrotting revelations are shortlisted for the sports star and sportswoman prizes alongside veteran long distance runner Helalia Johannes (41), who claimed the marathon bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships.

Mboma and Masilingi will also vie for the junior sportswoman award.

After an explosive breakthrough year, in which she claimed the 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medal, 2020 World Athletics Under-20 gold and 2020 Diamond League crown in world record-breaking fashion, Mboma is arguably favourite for all three prizes.

And given her popularity, the 200m sprint sensation could end up with the public vote prize as well.

Fellow youngster Delano Muller is the only sport person guaranteed a prize, after the kickboxer was named the sole nominee for the community inspiration award for his dedication to helping the less privileged.

Muller is also a junior sportsman of the year candidate, with Magano Naseb and Ruano de Cuvallo his rivals.

Mboma and Masilingi's much-loved mentor Henk Botha is up against Grant Dodds and Letu Hamhola for the top coaching award.

Another notable battle is between Olympic rower Maike Diekmann and Mamelodi Sundowns hitman Peter Shalulile in the professional shining star in the diaspora category.

Judging panel head Lesley Tjiueza said they received 68 entries overall. However, some federations failed to put forth nominees despite outstanding results during the period under review, he lamented.

"It was a difficult task to go through all the entries. We do have an auditing firm that will be auditing all the work that we do," Tjiueza said yesterday when announcing the awards shortlist.

"There's one thing that really needs to improve from the administrators side because some of them are really letting down the athletes. You will find incomplete entries. You will find entries that have been submitted with no statistics or motivation," he observed.

"It's one thing that the administrators need to work on to try and give the athletes a fair chance.

"May the best athlete, team, federation or journalist be the winner on the day.

"It was a daunting task, one that we've really grasped with all our mind and hope that we've done without fear or favour and impartially."

And the nominees are:

MTC sportswoman of the year - Helalia Johannes, Beatrice Masilingi, Christine Mboma (all athletics)

MTC sportsman of the year - Jonas Junias (boxing), Alexander Miller and Tristan de Lange (both cycling);

MTC sportsman of the year - Delano Muller (kickboxing), Magano Naseb and Ruano de Cuvallo (both NSSU).;

MTC junior sportswoman of the year - Beatrice Masilingi, Christine Mboma (both athletics)

Nampower sportswoman of the year with disability - Johanna Benson, Lahja Ishitile, Sylvia Shivolo (all Namibia National Paralympic committee);

Nampower sportsman of the year with disability - Ananias Shikongo, Johannes Nambala, Petrus Karuli (all Namibia National Paralympic committee);

Nampower junior sportsman of the year with disability - Bradely Murere, Julien Rejive (all Namibia National Paralympic committee);

Nampower junior sportswoman of the year with a disability - Aune Josef, Lahya Iipinge, Lize Meyer (all Namibia National Paralympic committee);

Debmarine Namibia sports team of the year - 4x100m U20 girls relay team (Athletics), cricket senior men's team, hockey senior women's team);

Debmarine Namibia umpire/referee of the year - Lazarus Nainda (boxing) and Twanyanyukwa Antsino (football);

Standard Bank sports development programme of the year - Ashburton Kwata Cricket, Standard Bank junior hockey initiative, Professional Education Training System (NSSU)

NSC federation of the year - Athletics Namibia, Cricket Namibia, Namibia National Paralympic committee;

Debmarine Namibia professional shining star in the diaspora - Maike Helga Diekman (rowing) and Peter Shalulile (football);

Standard Bank/Debmarine Namibia community inspiration - Delano Muller;

MTC-NASA sports star of the year - Beatrice Masilingi, Christine Mboma, Helalia Johannes;

NEPC broadcasting journalist of the year - Castro Uulumbu (One Africa TV), Katrina Gowases (NBC), Limba Mupetami (Namibian Sun);

NEPC digital journalist of the year - Limba Mupetami (Namibian Sun), Pomwene Shaduka (Naayele Dream Publication), Tangi Mulundu (Twaindila Media Houses);

NEPC print journalist of the year - Hesron Kapanga (Nampa), Sheefeni Nicodemus (The Namibian), Michael Uugwanga (Confidante Newspaper).