Liberia: Cummings Blasts a4t CPP Head

The political leader of the Alternative National Congress-ANC and a constituent member of the main opposition Collaborating Political Parties, (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings has hit hard at the Chairlady of the CPP on statement attributed to him that he tampered with the Frame Work Document of the CPP.

He lashed at Liberty Party's Political leader Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and others within the CPP who accused him of tampering with the document which binds all of them together

He made the statement on Sunday, October 10, 2021 that at no time did he make any change on the document.

He said, the ANC 'DID NOT' alter the provisions of the Framework Document, rather the Framework Document amended by the legal advisors and approved by all Parties is materially, substantially and provisionally the same as the Framework Document filed with the National Elections Commission to register the CPP.

He expressed his dismay over the statement made by the chairlady. He asked: "how then the Framework Document filed at the National Elections Commission offers him advantage over anyone in the CPP, neither did it offer any advantage over any other member-party in the CPP."

"This was true then, is true now, and will be true forever - because it is the simple truth." Alexander Cummings comically asserted. Cummings: "By now, some of you, if not all, may have heard my colleagues in the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) accusing me of "nefariously altering provisions" of the Framework Agreement that we filed over a year ago with the National Elections Commission to duly register and certificate the CPP, during my tenure as Chair. This is false, and it is misleading."

"I and the ANC DID NOT alter the provisions of the Framework Document. The Framework Document amended by the legal advisors and approved by all Parties is materially, substantially and provisionally the same as the Framework Document filed with the National Elections Commission to register the CPP. Then and now, the Framework Document filed at the National Elections Commission offers me no advantage over anyone in the CPP. Then and now, it offers the ANC no advantage over any other member-party in the CPP. And then and now, the Framework Document contains all of our agreements as amended by our legal advisors and approved by all the parties, and was the same instrument used to register and certificate the CPP as well as enable us to successfully field CPP candidates in various by-elections and the Midterm Elections of 2020. This was true then, is true now, and will be true forever - because it is the simple truth."

Mr. Cummings said "even though I have travelled to and lived in several countries around Africa and the world, and comparing what I see happening in Liberia has made me sad and angry with a more commitment and determination to change Liberia from the top-to-bottom."

He added that Liberia has amongst the best and brightest minds in the world, but the potential has not been fully utilized to develop the country due to the mistrust of its political leaders who continued to misuse the people's trust to acquire illegal wealth for the benefit of themselves and their children while the vast majority of Liberians suffer.

"I believed then and now that the one singular path to changing this country and the system from the top-down is through the Presidency. That is why I made the decision to join politics after my extensive and successful career in business and the private sector. When we got in the 2017 race about 18 months to elections, the Liberian people across this country voted for and placed us in the top 5 nationally and top 3 in 6 out of the 15 counties, including Montserrado, Bong, Maryland, River Gee, Bomi and Sinoe. This informed my resolve that our people were clamoring for real change and I committed to staying in this process to present that in 2023."

"This is why when a group of young people from the UP, LP and ANC visited my office in 2018 to discuss the possibilities of an opposition collaboration to work together to hold the Weah administration accountable and to present a unified opposition in 2023, I endorsed the idea. The idea of the CPP was never about one person; not about Alexander Cummings or Joseph Boakai, nor about Benoni Urey or Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence or at the time, Cllr. Charles Brumskine - may his soul Rest in Peace. It was about the people of this country. It was about giving our people the opportunity to have real change in their lives and our country and not just another chance to do the same. It was about ensuring that accountability and good governance were the standards to which we held Weah and ourselves. We made that commitment to each other and to the people, or so I thought." "Unfortunately for some, those standards do not apply to us in the CPP. For me, that is deceptive, not just to ourselves but to the Liberian people. We must be the change we seek and that is why I have continuously spoken against the ills in our society, whether done by the Weah government, or by CPP leaders, the Legislature, or the Judiciary. It has cost me friends and key allies. What is important to me is doing the right thing, even if it costs me the opportunity to be your President." Cummings narrated.

The CPP former chairman stated further that why he cannot claim perfection, for no man is perfect, yet he's not a 'fraud, a liar, a thief, a murderer or criminal', contrary to assertions in the CPP corridor.

"I am not corrupt - never have been and never will be. We did not make our money by stealing from the Liberian people. We have not taken funds intended for our people for personal use. For my many years of working in a competitive private sector, where we had no relatives, it was my work which spoke for me; from the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI), to the Pillsbury Company, to the Coca Cola Company, I have never been fired, not even for administrative reasons, or fallen under any cloud of accusation of corruption or dishonorable conduct. I have been thoroughly audited every single year during my career with not a single report of improprieties or suspicions of wrongdoing. All that I am, and have today, was acquired through honesty, hard work, integrity, and commitment to do the right and ethical things. I would never risk that for anything in this world, not even for the Liberian Presidency."

"So, this false accusation of nefariously altering the CPP framework document to benefit me in this race for the CPP nomination is an assault on my character only intended to tarnish my hard-earned reputation and try to present me to the Liberian people as being the same as the accusers. This may be politics to them, but it is evil and malicious. They may have succeeded temporarily as no matter what we say today, there are some people who will not believe us, but I promise you, they will fail. Today, I want to confirm and assure you that I, Alexander Benedict Cummings, did not alter the Framework Document as Amended by the lawyers and approved by the Parties. That is the singular fact, and Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence knows that, Joseph Boakai knows that, Benoni Urey knows that. The Committee's report in its "Observations" stated that. In this report, from Page 13 to Page 22, the Committee observed that except for slight structural rearrangements, all provisions including Definitions, Headquarter, Party Membership, Withdrawal Clause, National Executive Committee, Leadership of Advisory Council, Communication, Eligibility, Nomination, Dispute Resolution, Timeframe/Duration are all the SAME in the Copy filed with the NEC as it is in the Amendment Copy from the Lawyers."

"Yet in its "Findings", the Committee contradicted their own observations by only comparing the May 19 Framework Document to the Framework Document filed at the National Elections Commission, without regard for the lawyers' amendment, knowing that the focus would be on the findings and not the observations. This is why the ANC contested the findings for its inconsistencies with the observations and submitted its dissent to the National Advisory Council. At the NAC meeting on last Wednesday, it was agreed that the Report along with ANC's objections to the findings would be submitted to the lawyers for verification. This important validation of the lawyers was a safeguard against an investigation by partisans who were under pressure from their principals who happened to be my accusers. It was also agreed that we would call on our supporters to calm down and fall back until the lawyers had responded to the Report. We agreed that a statement by the NAC would be issued, informing the public of the outcome of the NAC meeting. After the meeting, as agreed, I called on all of my supporters to stand down. Understandably, all Parties were clamoring on social media with the ANC feeling vindicated by the observations in spite of the inconsistent findings and calling on Mr. Urey to apologize for his accusations, while other partisans believed the findings and became upset about the lawyers being asked to verify. That night, I was contacted by Sen. Lawrence and the Chairman of Unity Party asking me to call on my people to stand down as they were under pressure to respond. Amb. Boakai also contacted me to tell my supporters to stop asking Benoni Urey to apologize. In good faith, I issued a statement the next day, again calling on my supporters to stand down." Alexander Cummings confidently told the gathering Media.

According to him, the same day, Sen. Karnga-Lawrence unilaterally hosted a press conference under the auspices of the CPP when she had no authority to do so given the end of her tenure, and worse off, without sharing the release with the ANC for review or input as is consistent with CPP statements, She intentionally and maliciously, with intent to deceive, read selective parts of the contested findings as the basis for claiming that he should take responsibility for alterations of the Framework Document, thus unleashing the public onslaught.

He said, he had been silent to enable the Committee to work and for the lawyers to respond, but unfortunately, it was going out of hands now and it was about time for him to speak and would not allow his reputation to be tarnished by individuals who feel entitled to state power.

Mr. Cummings: "The Framework Document signed on Zoom on May 19, 2020 was under the leadership of Mr. Benoni Urey during the heat of the COVID crisis. He turned over to me after the Zoom ceremony with no turnover notes, documents, resolutions or signed copies of the Framework Document. At no point did all of us sit in one room during the Zoom ceremony and sign one Framework Document signature page. We all signed our individual copies at our respective locations on Zoom on May 19 and kept it with us. There was no one signature page from that signing ceremony with all of our signatures. That is why, upon approval of the lawyers' amendment, Mo Ali, who was instructed to collect the signatures of all persons on one page, went around to have each PL and Chairman sign. He submitted the signature page to the ANC for filing. That my colleagues cannot be honest to the public and admit that the signature page they signed was taken to them long after May 19, and that they backdated their signatures, speaks to the level of deceit and the underlining intent."

"Additionally, all parties submitted their resolutions to the ANC on July 6 & 7 after my message to them on June 25th, reminding them about the need to submit their parties' resolutions to enable us file the approved Framework Document as Amended by the lawyers. Today they claim that the resolutions they submitted was for the May 19 zoom ceremony, yet Sen. Lawrence signed the Liberty Party's resolution on July 1, 2020. It is also important to note that it is impossible for us to have used the signature page from the original document on the filed copy because the order of the signature page on the document we signed on Zoom is completely different from the order of the signature page filed at NEC. The original document starts with Unity Party signatures while the Filed copy starts with ALP signatures."

He said that the facts are clear, and his colleagues within the CPP know the facts, but they were falsely accusing him to put him at political disadvantage in winning the CPP ensuing primaries.

He continued that the document from the Zoom ceremony was submitted for review and amendment to the lawyers, is the same the Lawyers submitted with key issues arising which he submitted it to all Parties within the CPP.

So following that, a meeting was held with the lawyers to discuss and agree on the changes they made, including agreement on the timeline for submission of each party's resolution by July 3rd.

"Each party submitted their resolution to the ANC on July 6 & 7th. The signatures for the document were collected by Mr. Ali and submitted to Aloysius Toe. The document was filed at the National Elections Commission on July 14th. The CPP was accredited on August 14, 2020. If a party chose to complete and submit their old resolution for the Amended Framework, it is their fault. We filed what we received from the Parties."

"All of the substantial content changes made to the original/Zoom document was made by the lawyers in their Amendments. My colleagues know this. They have a copy of the lawyers' amendment and they know that the lawyers will confirm the changes they made. I therefore wonder if this is why Sen. Karnga-Lawrence is yet to send the Committee report to the lawyers for verification. I want to challenge Sen. Karnga-Lawrence to act in good faith for once and submit the Committee Report and the ANC's dissent to the lawyers as agreed in our NAC meeting on last Tuesday. If the lawyers confirm that the provisions of the Framework document submitted by the ANC to NEC is materially and substantially different from the amendments made by the lawyers and approved by the parties, then I will apologize to the Liberian people and take full responsibility. However, if the lawyers find that what is filed at NEC is materially and substantially the same as the provisions in their Amendments, Benoni Urey and Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence must apologize, not only to me but also to the Liberian people for intentionally misleading them and threatening to destroy the CPP." Cummings said.

He does not want his character to be tarnished and would protect it.

"I have recognized that I am up against a system that is deeply rooted in our society; a system that is intent on keeping things as they are because it benefits a few of them. A system that is intent on keeping our people uneducated so they can easily manipulate them with falsehoods and propaganda. A system that will take funds intended for the people and put in the pockets of a few leaders. A system that would not create jobs for our people because the leaders want the people to depend on them personally for crumbs. A system that has continuously said, I am not one of them - that I am a stranger, that I am unknown, that I am cutting the line and not waiting for my time; that I should give chance to Amb. Boakai, go as his Vice and take over after his first term. Because I have refused to abide by the system, which has not worked for you the people, and I continue to work to earn the trust of the people, the system is fighting back. This is why our country is where it is because we cannot change Liberia, if we do not change the system. This is how whoever tries to change the way things are done, is destroyed and buried. But I will not be buried. I may not convince everyone that they are lying, but the vast majority of Liberians have come to know me and they know that I am no criminal; that I am not corrupt. Most importantly, my wife, Teresa, my family, friends and supporters know that and I can live with my truth."

"Today, I want to tell you all that I will not stop fighting for you and for the right things to be done. This is only a bump in the road and we will overcome it. It is such an irony to be called a criminal just because I am threatening some people's last chance to power. The fact is, the CPP was not formed to make any one person President or Vice President, that is why we have laid out a democratic process to select our candidate. All I have consistently asked is that we go through this process and if I do not win, I will respect and support the outcome. Yet the fear that I will win through that process is what is fueling this malicious reputation damage. This is intended to have me leave the process so they avoid the primary which they know they will lose. You can only assume what they would try to do next. This is why most good and well-meaning people who want to help change our country stay out of politics and sit on the sidelines. That Sen. Lawrence will intentionally try to tarnish my reputation by giving her stamp of approval to falsehoods, says a lot about her. But I will not reciprocate in the same manner, because that is not my kind of politics. Maybe I should learn to play the dirty politics, but how has that changed our county? How has doing the same things over and over given us a different and better result?"

"The road ahead will be long and difficult. Our journey of change will not be easy. I have always known that real change will be resisted even by some of our friends. Too many have only known the old and discredited ways, and do not believe change in our country is possible. In fact, some have told me that change will not work because Liberians will not change. But I disagree and believe my friends are wrong. The history of our nation, however imperfect, is the tale of a quest for change. When Liberians elected a woman, the first on the African Continent, it was out of the desire for change. When, after two terms, they elected a celebrity football icon from outside of establishment politics, it was out of our nation's desire for change. Let there be no doubt that Liberians do not like where our country is, and know we should be doing better and we must do better to reward their risk-taking with real change. "

"Politics does not have to be dirty, malicious, conniving and evil, but that is what the traditional politicians know. That is how they thrive and survive. That is how they have lived off the poverty, illiteracy and pain of our people. This will end under a Cummings administration. They know it and they fear it. It is left with you my people, to say no more. To say to these kinds of politicians, enough. To stand up for the people standing up for you and not for themselves and their families. To own your destiny and decide who your leaders would be and not who others choose for you. To challenge this system that has not worked for you and support those who are trying to change it for your benefit. To question falsehoods about people who have no record of devious behavior and to shame those who do. It is on you to accept the truth regardless of what you are told and by whom. It is on you fellow Liberians. It is on you as we will not relent, waver or stop fighting because we know we will win!"

"If I should fail in this political quest because of my honesty and integrity - by the way, I do not believe, we will fail - then I will be consoled that at least I tried to offer our country a different and better way, but did not succeed. But as I try, I do not need to be crooked, wicked, dishonorable or corrupt just to be President. As difficult as it seems today - as even more challenging as the road ahead may be - my faith remains strong; my hope is unwavering; and my belief in the Liberian people remains unfaltering." ANC Alexander Cummings tarts CPP alteration allegations.

It may be recalled, that the CPP in a release signed by its chairman, and Liberty Party's political leader, Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, in reference to findings of the reports on the complaint regarding the altering of the CPP Framework document filed at the National Election Commission (NEC), stated for the record that the National Advisory Council of the CPP in its

He informed the media that on May 19, 2020 Chairpersons and Political Leaders of four political parties; the All Liberian Party (ALP), the Alternative National Congress (ANC), the Liberty Party (LP) and the Unity Party (UP), signed Framework Agreement (FA) thereby establishing the Collaborating Political Parties, CPP. This (FA) signed on May 19, 2020 via zoom went through all of the rigorous legal and fundamental procedures ranging from validation to review and ratification by the respective Executive Committees of the four parties.

She stated that on the same day of signing the FA, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and the ANC, in line with the CPP rotational leadership proportional tenure took over the leadership of the CPP. Five copies of the FA were signed and given to the leadership of the CPP to be notarized and each party served a copy.

"We like to note for the record that up till today's date, no party has received a copy of the document signed on May 19, 2020. On August 18, 2021 the ALP through its Political Leader, Hon. Benoni W. Urey, filed a complaint with the leadership of the CPP that the FA was tampered with before submission to the NEC."

"Fellow Liberians, on October 6, 2021 the National Advisory Council (NAC) of the CPP received from the committee established to investigate the claims made by Hon. Urey a 28-page report. Following a detail presentation of the report which thoroughly analyzed three separate framework documents (FA signed on May 19, 2020; Amended FA dated April 25, 2020 named Lawyers' version and the FA filed with the NEC), the CPP hereby presents to her partisans, supporters and the Liberian people findings from the report. Let me on behalf of the leadership of the CPP extend our profound gratitude to the 5-member committee for the professional and impartial investigation they conducted and the balance and credible report they have produced. We also want to extend our thanks and appreciation to Mr. Benoni W. Urey for flagging and bringing to the attention of the CPP leadership and the Liberian people at large, the altering of the CPP's Framework Document, both in written and verbal notification."

"We should also state for the records, however, that all the infractions, procedural transgressions and fraudulent inclines as captured in the investigative findings transpired under and during the leadership of Mr. Cummings and the ANC who had the mandate and obligation to ensure that the procedures and other legal proceedings thereto leading to the filing of the CPP's Framework Document with the NEC were done. "

"The findings from in the investigative report were put under two categories: 1. Procedures leading to the submission of the FA to the NEC, and, 2. Content change in the various FAs. The investigation finds that there were significant procedural lapses leading to the submission of the Framework Document with the NEC under the leadership of Mr. Cummings.

Below are the findings on the procedural lapses:

The proper procedures for amending or changing of provisions within the Original FD as prescribed in Article 12 was not followed.

On June 17, 2020 the lawyers presented their recommendations containing 10 issues (See Appendix ... ) to the National Advisory Council at the Headquarters of the LP The Amended Framework Collaborative Document as named by the lawyers and dated April 25, 2020 was posted in the National Advisory Council WhatsApp Chatroom on June 18, 2020 for review and ratification by the Executive Committees of the constituent political parties. There is no documentation to prove that the parties review and ratified the lawyers' version of the FD.

After the Amended Copy and the recommendations shall have been accepted and approved by the Executive Committees of the four constituent political parties of the CPP; five copies should have been printed in color and submitted to the parties for signing and marked with the new date of signing. After the signing, the 5 original copies of the amended version should have been notarized and each party serve a copy. The 5th copy should have been the one submitted to the NEC requesting for Certification of the CPP. This procedure was not followed. Instead, the signature page from the FA signed on May 19, 2020 was extracted and attached to the Amended version of the FA which is significantly different both in content and structure to the original copy signed on May 19, 2020 and did not go through the prescribed procedures of amendment.

In the Lawyers Review Note (Issue #5), it was clearly stated that they (the lawyers) drafted a letter, seeking the NEC to confirm its understanding of the Election's Law and Regulation on the point in time wherein a member party of a collaboration will not be allowed to feed candidates in elections while the agreement is still valid. There is no available document to prove if the draft letter by the lawyers was sent to the NEC and response made by the NEC. The provision on WITHDRAWAL was however included in the Amended Copy of the FA and the Copy filed with the NEC. There is no available documentation to show who particularly included the Withdrawal Clause in the FA.

There were five copies of the Framework document printed in color/original format to depict the actual colors and logos of the constituent party members; the copy that was filed at the National Elections Commissions is not Color as it was signed originally neither spiral bind. The five copies should have been notarized and copies be distributed

Content:

There were significant structural and content differences of the Original FA to the copy filed at the NEC. Articles, Sections and Sub-Sections were significantly rearranged in both the Amended and Filed Copies of the FA. There are also structural changes between the Amended Copy from the lawyers to that Filed with NEC.

There are changes to the meaning of key words and clauses as treasured in the Original Framework to the one filed with the NEC. Example:

The original FA, Section 10.5.3 defines primary as the process by which delegates nominated by the alliance members can indicate their preference to the alliance's candidate in an upcoming general elections, local election or by-election; while the amended and filed copies define primary as an assembly of delegates convened to elect/select CPP/Alliances' Candidates for upcoming Presidential, legislative and local elections or by elections (section 1.14)

The Governance structure of the of the original FA under National Assembly 6.1.1 talks about the endorsement of candidates and not elections of candidate as is placed in the amended and filed copies of the Framework document (section 9.2,( a); section 9.3(a), (b) and (c); the original Framework document says that the National Executive Committee of the CPP shall be the administrative organ (Section 6.6.3) of the Party while the amended copy and filed copy says it differently (Executive organ); the NEC of the CPP shall serve as the executive organ of the collaboration (Section 9.4 , 2); under leadership of the ANEC of the Amended copy and filed copy of the Framework, section 9.4 (iii), says that the ANEC chair shall be the Executive Officer of the CPP. This clause was never mentioned in the original Framework governance structure; the narratives under the governance structure of the amended and filed copies; section 9.4, meetings (IV), is not cited in the CPP original framework document.

The word Alliance was used at the beginning constantly in the document of the amended copy in naming organization to refer to the governance structure; the Alliance National Assembly (ANA), the Alliance National Advisory Council (ANAC), the Alliance National Executive Committee (ANEC), the Alliance National Secretariat (ANS). On the contrary, the Original Framework Document and the filed Copy did not use the Alliance as was done in the case stated above.

The Dispute Resolutions and Grievances section in the original FA was totally changed from the broad mechanism agreed on in the original framework (Sections 7.5 to 7.5.3). A more rigorous procedure to be followed, including more procedures that will boutique a member exit from the CPP. (Considering the Framework document calls for a party to "exhaust all dispute resolution mechanisms" before they leave the CPP (Section 12.1 to 12.3) of both the filed copy and the amended copy

Definitions that were removed from the original document leaves a lot of ambiguity in the candidate eligibility and selection process. An example is the clause on Health (section 10.1.10). While the clause in the definitions "Good State of Health" was included in both document (amended version & Filed copy) as to means, a state of physical and mental capacity that enables a person to effectively discharge the responsibilities of an elected office. (Article 1.10)

It is being observed that the Original FD has December 1, 2021, Wednesday as the date to reach a consensus in selecting both the presidential and vice presidential ticket. And in the event no consensus is reached, the nomination process must be determined at the primaries, while the Amended and Filed copy of the framework 11.4 talks about Consensus dates of September 30th and November 2021.

The clause calling for establishment of permanent location of the headquarters through resolution signed by absolute majority of the EC members was not included in the original Framework document (Article 3, section 3.1 & 3.2); but one of the dispositions made by the lawyers in their submission to the NAC (Issue #1). The amended copy and the filed copy section 5.1. The section loss of membership (section 5.5) of the Original Framework document was completely changed from its original passage to the inclusion of subtitle, Decertification, withdrawal and suspension in the amended copy & the filed copy (section 8.5). And under withdrawal, the narrative was never mentioned in the original Framework; more importantly the Lawyers in their review submission did not conclude on the issue. This issue was actually addressed by the lawyers under issue #5 as drafting a letter to the election commission to seek understanding of the Election's Law and Regulation on the point in time wherein a member party of the collaboration will not be allowed to feed candidates in elections while the agreement is still valid. The filed copy of the Framework document is the same as the amended copy (section 8.5)

Section 6.3 as preserved in the Original framework allows for continuous term by unanimous consent of constituent parties in cases of incapacitation (However, a chairperson of the serving political party may serve a continuous term by unanimous consent of the constituent political party in the case of incapacitation caused by death, illness, etc. of the succeeding chair). The copy labeled April 25th Amended Copy was definite on the leadership tenure of the CPP... eight months (8); but maintained under section 9.3 sub title Leadership ( c & d ) of the amended copy and the filed copy that which was stated in the original Framework about decision making authority, that chairpersons of the constituent political parties shall sit on the Advisory council as facilitators Only; they shall have no decision making authority on the National Advisory council; there was no position about the role of other members making up the Advisory council.

The issue of Eligibility to stand for elections for presidential and Legislative Candidates under subsection 10.3.1 and section 10.3.1.2 was changed. Additionally, Article 10 (Definitions) of the original framework document was removed; and A broad "not in good state of health"clause as a criterion for selection, as opposed to the detailed conditions that were in the original framework document. The section 10.3.1.2 in the original framework document that talks about a person vying for any electoral seat subsection (i), the Clause," has been or is a convicted felon, provided such conviction is not derived from a political charge to include, treason, etc, was removed completely. Both the amended copy and the filed copy maintained the descriptions under section 11.1 (Eligibility for contesting)

The original framework that was signed on the 19th of May 2020 did not have September or November deadlines for consensus building. December 1, 2021 was the only deadline set. And section 11.4 of the Amended copy maintain the date of December 1, 2021 as deadline for consensus building. So the Amended copy concur with 10.5.1.2 of the original Framework document. While the filed copy added September 30th and November, 2021 as deadlines and dialogue for consensus building.

Article 7 (Duration) as reflected in the Amended copy and filed copies was never detailed in the original framework document.

Section 8.2 party based membership of the amended copy and the filed copy is different from that which is specified in the Original framework document

The section 7.2 of the original Framework document is not reflected in the amended and filed copies.

The Last Paragraph under section 9.1 (public and media relations) of the original framework is not mirrored in section 10.3(iii) of the amended and files copies of the Framework in this form and manner: one (1) copy for each Constituent Political Party member and one (1) to be filed with the National Elections Commission.

In light of the violations in procedures and content change, it is reasonable enough that Mr. Cummings summons the courage to take ownership of all that has transpired and the crisis thereof.