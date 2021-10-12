Gambia: Smarteq FC Smash Kulukochi Utd in Gunjur Nawetan

Smarteq FC on Saturday smashed Kulukochi United 3-0 in the on-going 2021-2022 Gunjur nawetan played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Smarteq FC came into the match with 1 point following their 1-1 draw with Jujuba United FC in their second group match after slipping to Argentina FC 1-0 in their first group game prior to their clash with Kulukochi United, who won their two opening group macthes.

Smarteq FC required a victory against Kulukochi United to keep their dreams of reaching the quarter-finals of Gunjur summer biggest football fiesta.

They scored three astonishing goals without Kulukocchi United FC reacting to grasp the vital three points.

The win earned Smarteq FC second-place in Group B with 4 points, while Kulukochi United FC maintained top-spot in Group B with 6 points despite losing to Smarteq FC 3-0.

Asselem FC came from one nil down to draw 1-1 with Gam Rock FC to share points in Gunjur wet season biggest football jamboree.

Asselem FC remained top-spot in Group C with 4 points in two group matches, while Gam Rock FC maintained third-place in Group C with 2 points after drawing their two opening group matches.