Gambia: YEP Presents Over 25,000 Fertile Eggs to Empass Farm

In a bid to strengthen poultry farmers in the country, and ensure reduction of importation of chicken in The Gambia, The Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) through the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) Trust Fund on Thursday handed over 25, 920 fertile eggs to Empass Poultry Farm in Farato.

The presented eggs were meant to add value to Empass Poultry Farms production and productivity.

Dawda Mboob, Managing Director, Empass Hatchery Farm expressed delight with receiving the eggs from YEP, saying they are working hard to ensure the sustainability of the poultry as well as ensure youth and farmers benefit and earn a decent living.

Modou Touray, Technical Adviser, Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist at ITC said they are working with Netherland Senior Expert to support the poultry industries in The Gambia.

He added that their key objective includes ensuring self-sustained poultry industries in the country, saying to achieve that, they have to support the poultry industries.

Mr. Touray said the 25, 920 fertile eggs will ensure Empass is able to hatch three times a month.

He disclosed that YEP has injected D3.5 million grants to several poultry farms in the country and has also injected D3.6 million small loans to poultry famers in The Gambia.

Momodou Mass Jobe, Empass Consultant thanked YEP for their intervention, noting that they have been struggling to ensure day old chicks are available.

Joost Gerrits, a Senior Expert from Netherland expressed delight with being able to be of help to Gambian farmers to solve their problems and increase their income and livelihood development.