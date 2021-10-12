Gambia: Carayol Calls Njai's Removal, Says He's Not Capable

Mustapha L. Carayol, former chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), has called on the government and political leaders to remove the current IEC chairman from his position.

Speaking to Star FM Wake-up Morning Show on Friday, he said: "I am appealing to the head of state and all political leaders that; if they want free and fair election let them remove him (Alie Mamor Njai) and give the position to the younger ones so that peace continues in the country."

He added that to prevent trouble in upcoming presidential elections like what happened in the 2016 presidential election, there is a need for the Chairman Njai to be removed and replaced by Anthony Secka.

However, Mr. Carayol said he neither has grudge against the current IEC chairman nor did he want the chairmanship again. "Even, if I am paid one million dalasi, I will not take the position again because I cannot handle it anymore," he added.

"He (Njai) just wants to handle the position but he lacks the capacity to hold it. He should have not waited to be told but he should have resigned from his position earlier," Carayol argued.

Alieu Momar was appointed as the chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Monday 11 April, 2016 following the retirement of Mustapha L. Carayol on 7 April, 2016.