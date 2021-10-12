Somalia: Trade Minister Attends a Summit in Serbia

Belgrade [SMN] - The Minister of Trade and Industry of Somalia Khalif Abdi Omar attended a Summit in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

The conference, which was attended by more than 105 countries including Somalia and other international delegates raged on for 2 days and was being addressed by the guests.

The 60th anniversary of the establishment of this movement and Somalia is one of the founders of the coalition.

Somalia is recovering from a three-decade-long conflict that torn apart once the most militarily powerful country in the African continent.