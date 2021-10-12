Burkina Faso/Gambia: Gambia Women's U-20 Eliminates Burkina Faso in Women's World Qualifiers

The Gambia national women's U-20 team over the weekend made a dramatic comeback after their one nil home defeat to Burkina Faso by eliminating their counterparts with a 4-3 post-match penalty shootout to sail to next round of the FIFA Women's World qualifiers.

The match was played at Benin's Charles De Gaule Stadium in Port on Saturday.

Greater Tomorrow's defender Wuday Colley scored the game's only goal in the 71st minute to give The Gambia a 1-nil win and 1-1 aggregate following Burkina Faso's 1-nil win over The Gambia at home in the first leg.

This pushed the game into penalty shootout which ended 4-3 in favour of The Gambia.

Coach Foday Bah said he could be more proud of his team than the massive victory and hard work that paid off.

The veteran gaffer noted that despite the size of his girls incomparable to their opponents, The Gambian girls were hard to break and played their hearts out.

"We played as a team and the performance is beyond excellence yet. I am so proud of the girls. Everyone played with hunger and fought for the victory".

He noted that his focus is now on the next game and hopes that they continue training and working harder to approach every game with a strong mentality and fitness.