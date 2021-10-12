Kenya: ICJ to Rule On Kenya-Somalia Maritime Border Dispute

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), principal judicial organ of the UN, holds hearings in the case of Maritime Delimitation in the Indian Ocean (Somalia v. Kenya) from 19 to 23 September 2016, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court. The hearings concern solely the preliminary objections raised by Kenya. Session held under the presidency of Judge Ronny Abraham. The CourtÕs role is to settle, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by States (its Judgments are final and binding) and to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorized UN organs and agencies.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, set to deliver the verdict on the maritime border dispute case between Somalia and Kenya.

Fifteen judges led by US judge Joan Donoghue will hand down the verdict at the Peace Palace in The Hague at 1600 EAT.

The Horn of Africa neighbours have been feuding for years over a stretch of the Indian Ocean claimed by both nations that is believed to hold deposits of oil and gas.

Last week Friday, Kenyan government said it will reject the jurisdiction of the UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"The delivery of the judgement will be the culmination of a flawed judicial process that Kenya has had reservations with, and withdrawn from," the foreign ministry said, accusing the court of "obvious and inherent bias" in resolving the dispute.

Somalia wants to extend its maritime frontier with Kenya along the line of the land border, in a south-easterly direction but Kenya wants the border to head out to sea in a straight line east, giving it more territory.

The disputed triangle of water stretches over an area of more than 100,000 square kilometres (40,000 square miles)

Somalia took the matter to court after saying diplomatic attempts to resolve the disagreement had led nowhere.