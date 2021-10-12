South Africa: Tourism Committee Chairperson Welcomes Removal of South Africa From UK's Red List

11 October 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism, Ms Tandi Mahambehlala, has welcomed the announcement by the United Kingdom (UK) government of the removal of South Africa from red list following an assessment of Covid-19 risk.

Scientific evidence shows that South Africa is doing well in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the South African scientists the infection rate has been substantially reduced in South Africa. Ms Mahambehlala said the UK government made a right decision to remove South Africa from the red list. "We are ready to receive UK tourists in South Africa," said Ms Mahambehlala.

The UK remains South Africa's biggest tourism market. The red list matter had a negative impact on economic relations between South Africa and UK. Ms Mahambehlala said the removal of South Africa will certainly add an impetus on the economic recovery programme in general and the tourism industry in particular. It is good news for hotels, restaurants, game parks and other players in the industry.

The committee expresses its appreciation to its stakeholders for their meaningful assistance in engaging the UK government to remove South Arica from the red list. In particular, the committee acknowledges the role the South African media played in highlighting the devastating consequences of the red list on the South African tourism industry.

