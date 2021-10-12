Kenya: Soldier Lost Legs in Somalia Raid but is Ready to Serve Country Again

He was only 21 when he narrowly escaped death in an ambush in Somalia in 2012.

Though the attack cost him both legs and interrupted what would have been an illustrious career in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Major Alex Hinga says nothing can stop him from serving his country.

He was leading a platoon of 39 soldiers during a routine patrol on the supply route between Kolbio and Badaade, 40 kilometres from the two countries' border when his armoured personnel carrier (APC) hit by an explosive.

Even after his legs were shattered by the impact that lifted the 15-tonne APC about two metres high, Maj Hinga continued to co-ordinate the repulse, encouraging other soldiers to engage Al-Shabaab for more than four hours before reinforcements arrived.

The platoon commander narrates how he got angry with himself for being the first to be injured in the ambush and putting his team to risk.

Al-Shabaab fighters carried out ambushes on the route as it passes through a thick forest and the fact that KDF convoys had to use it.

"It was almost a guarantee that a KDF convoy would encounter Al-Shabaab on this road. We had had many routine patrols on the route before and nothing seemed unusual," Maj Hinga said.

"We had woken up early for a routine patrol in order to avoid an ambush on this day but it was not to be," Maj Hinga said.

Convoy under attack

Had he peeped out seconds before the attack as he had intended to, he probably would have been shot.

It was during the hesitation that the convoy came under attack.

On instinct, the platoon commander ordered his driver to turn back and offer support fire to the vehicles behind.

But as that happened, the APC hit by an improvised explosive device.

Maj Hinga recalls that he realised he could not feel his legs.

"As we approached our objective, about 10 kilometres from Badaadhe, we noticed unusual activity in the settlement. People were unusually up very early," he said.

"We suddenly came under Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) fire and the APC stalled. As I instructed the driver to turn back, we hit the explosive. My legs were mangled and the pain was excruciating. The rest of the team noticed that we had been hit and came to our rescue but they were also attacked."

Maj Hinga was in the destroyed APC commanding his platoon despite the pain. The painkillers he took did not seem to work.

A Somalia National Army gunner on a technical vehicle directly behind the APC was killed by the RPG fire.

The APC driver placed the platoon commander's legs on his seat and turned to engage the attackers, occasionally checking on his superior.

'Mission Ready' philosophy

Maj Hinga attributes his survival to KDF's "Mission Ready" philosophy that encourages soldiers to be prepared, programmed and ready to sustain their core responsibilities while in combat.

The shattered radio was what the driver used to craft a cast for his legs, which temporarily stopped the bleeding.

Maj Hinga, who had expected the fighting to take about five minutes, as was Al-Shabaab's ambush tactics, called for reinforcement since the platoon was running out of ammunition.

He only remained with one bullet in his gun and had resolved to use it on himself instead of being captured.

"I contemplated whether to allow myself to be taken prisoner. I resolved to use the bullet on myself. Then I heard helicopters approach and rockets hitting the attackers," he said.

The MD 530F attack helicopters degraded the attackers who vanished into the forest.

An officer, who had just returned from an APC safety training course in China, led the rescue and evacuation of the injured.

However, the soldiers could not be airlifted from the scene because of the danger of follow-up attacks by the enemy.

They instead were ferried by road to a safe area before being airlifted to Dhobley Level 2 KDF Hospital and later to Forces Memorial Hospital, Nairobi.

"I wondered if we were going to survive the torturous hours' drive to hospital. I was relieved when we arrived at the hospital and got the first shot of morphine for the pain," Maj Hinga said.

Just bones

"Doctors said my left leg was just bones. While at hospital, I realised how we take for granted the simple pleasures of life."

During the ambush, Sgt Hussein, who had joined the Kolbio Commanding Officer - Maj Nabiswa - to help the team under attack, was shot dead.

The rest of the soldiers got to the ambush scene and helped evacuate the injured.

While at hospital, Maj Hinga had to contend with being washed by nurses who also assisted him relieve himself.

Maj Hinga said the mental support he got from KDF, his then fiancée, family and chaplain helped him overcome the emotional anguish.

He experienced insomnia for weeks but has gradually accepted the injuries.

Frustrated Maj Hinga asked his fiancée to choose between living with a disabled man or moving on.

Married

She stayed and nursed him until recovery. They later got married and have two children.

Maj Hinga is grateful to the military for giving him an opportunity to continue serving despite the disability.

"KDF has even promoted me, in spite of my state," he said.

Given another chance, he would diligently serve the country in the same capacity, he said.

The Bachelor of Science graduate has since taken to cycling for rehabilitation.

Maj Hinga joined KDF in 2010 and trained at the Kenya Military Academy (KMA), Lanet before proceeding to the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst to train with Afghanistan bound British soldiers. He was commissioned in 2012.

On his return, he was posted to 5 Kenya Rifles' D company, which was deployed to the border town of Kolbio in the Operation Linda Nchi.