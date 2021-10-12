Egypt Exchange Indexes Post Collective Gains

Egypt Exchange indexes (EGX)posted collective gains at the close of Monday's trading session on 11/10/2021, backed by strong purchases of foreign investors and positive speculations about an imminent recovery with the end of public offering subscription of e-finance for financial and digital investments.

The market capital rose to EGP 704.5 billion, after transactions that totaled EGP 6.9 billion.

The EGX 30 benchmark index went up by 0.49 percent, registering 10,714.78 points.

The broader EGX 70 EWI index of the leading small and mid-cap enterprises (SMEs) increased by 0.72 percent, closing at 2,683.87 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index was up 0.44 percent, ending at 3,630.72 points.

MENA