Egypt: October 11 Marks International Day of the Girl Child

In 1995, the World Conference on Women was held in the Chinese capital, Beijing, and countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which is the most advanced plan to advance the rights of women and girls.

This declaration was the first international instrument to specifically defend the rights of girls.

On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted its resolution 66/170 declaring October 11 of each year the International Day of the Girl Child. This is to recognize girls' rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

The International Day of the Girl Child aims to focus on the need to address the challenges girls face and promote girls' empowerment and their human rights.

Adolescent girls have the right to a secure life, education and health, not only during these crucial formative years of their life, but also as they mature into women.

If supported effectively during the teenage years, girls have the power to change the world as workers, mothers, businesswomen, mentors, heads of families, and political leaders.

Investing in the power and rights of adolescent girls today will yield a more just and prosperous future. Constituting half the humanity, women are naturally partners in solving the problems of climate change, political conflict, economic growth, disease prevention and global sustainability.

Girls have overcome barriers imposed by stereotypes and exclusion, including practices that target children with disabilities and those living in marginalized communities.

As entrepreneurs, innovators and initiators of global movements, girls create environments for themselves and future generations.

Empowering women and girls and promoting gender equality is critical to accelerating sustainable development. Ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls is not only a basic human right, but also has a multiplier effect in all other areas of development.

