Egypt: PM - 'Decent Life' Initiative 'Most Important Project in Egypt in 21st Century'

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said that the "Decent Life" presidential initiative is the most important project to be carried out in Egypt in the 21st century.

This came during a meeting on Monday11/10/2021 with a number of development partners, including representatives of UN bodies and international development agencies, in the presence of International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat.

During the meeting, Madbouli reviewed the presidential initiative that aims at developing Egypt's countryside and providing a better life for more than half of Egypt's population.

This initiative targets half of Egypt's 102-million population who live in 4,658 villages across the country in a national project that affects all aspects of life, including the economic, social and urban ones, he added.

At the end of the meeting, the international cooperation minister said that plenary meetings and workshops will be held to Egypt's development partners for more details on the initiative.

The meetings are also meant to conjure up a unified vision to identify possible areas of cooperation between the two sides, she added.