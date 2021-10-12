Egypt: E-Commerce Sales On Rise in Egypt Despite Coronavirus Pandemic - Cabinet

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) stressed that e-commerce sales in Egypt have remarkably increased despite the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic in light of the high turnout by major companies on the e-commerce market in Egypt.

This came in the IDSC's "World Trends" series, a non-periodic series aimed at shedding light on some of the developments and problems facing the world.

Among the series is a report on the future of global supply chains. The report focused on a group of elements that affected global supply chains, including the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic.

The report includes some opinions and trends regarding supply chains and how global chains can survive multiple disruptions.

The report referred to the sectors that have been severely affected by the pandemic, including auto and industrial companies.

According to the report, Egypt seeks to optimize its good relations with European countries to strengthen its manufacturing sector, forecasting that Egypt will lead the economic growth prospects in North Africa within the coming period.

The report shed light on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that expected that Egypt will be one of the best performing economies in the world during 2020 with an economic growth of 3.5%.