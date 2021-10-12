Nigeria: Boko Haram Escapees - Zulum Receives 6 Girls, Pregnant Schoolgirl, 9 Children

Maiduguri — Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has received another set of nine girls that escaped from Boko Haram captivity; they came with nine children, with one of the girl eight-month pregnant.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, presented the escaped girls, aged between 20 to 25 years, to the governor.

She told the governor "the victims ran away from Boko Haram custody at Buni Yadi axis of Yobe State and trekked through Sambisa Forest for about six hours before they were rescued by security operatives.

"One could not make it here, as she was said to have been hospitalised with her daughter at an undisclosed hospital in Maiduguri.

"The girls, who were suspected to have been forcefully married off to Boko Haram terrorists, came with nine children.

"Three of them were abducted on October 3, 2020, while the others were abducted on May 5, 2021.

"Those three who abducted at a Church in Takulashu village of Chibok are Maryam Ishaya with one child; Racheal Simon with two children and Esther Ayuba with two children.

"Alheri Ezekiel has two children, Victoria Andrew and Victoria James also with two children, were abducted from Cofure village, Hong town in Adamawa State," Gambo said.

Zulum received the freed schoolgirls and their children at his office, Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri.

Some parents, Chairman of Chibok Local Government Area, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, traditional rulers, stakeholders including the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Borno chapter, Bishop Williams Naga, were also at the event.

Zulum said government is doing everything possible to ensure speedy reintegration of all victims of Boko Haram terrorists into the society.

"I am very happy to receive you my daughters after you fell prey to Boko Haram terrorists.

"We thank God Almighty for rescuing and protecting you from the hands of terrorists.

"As government, we will do everything possible to reintegrate into the society as we hand you over to your respective families," he said.

