Namibia: Ndeitunga - Men Are Embarrassing Us... Calls for Harsh Penalties for Rapists

Gerd Altmann/Pixabay
(File photo).
12 October 2021
New Era (Windhoek)
By Festus Hamalwa

Namibia's police chief has called for severe punishments for adults who rape children as a deterent for a crime that has become all too prevalent.

Lieutenant general Sebastian Ndeitunga says the judiciary should punish men, who rape young girls, "with many years in prison". He said his office has noted that regions in the north have recorded high numbers of young girls becoming victims of rape by older men.

During an interview with New Era on Monday, Ndeitunga said men are embarrassing Namibia when they sleep with children. He emphasised that his office has noted that a lot of men often sleep with young girls under the age of 12.

The Namibian Police say the country has recorded 690 rape cases from January to August 2021. According to the gender equality and child welfare ministry, about 1 566 children were sexually violated, while 883 were physically abused between 2019 and 2021. The police chief stressed that the Ohangwena region is one of the regions with a high number of young girls who have been raped.

Last week in the Ohangwena region, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the bush by her 50-year-old grandfather.

"I am very worried that men have sex with young girls, especially fathers, uncles and grandfathers. Men are embarrassing us. Therefore, we should stop raping girls and women", he reiterated.

Ndeitunga is therefore "humbly requesting the judiciary" to start meting out punishment of many years in prison to everyone who is going to be convicted of raping girls and women.

He said nowadays, young girls are living in fear as they are scared of becoming rape victims through either being raped by their fathers, grandfathers or any other man.

"I will send a group of police officers to the Ohangwena region so that they start a campaign of educating and alerting men and boys about the dangers of raping women, and also to spread information which may discourage men to rape", he added.

"What benefit will you gain from raping your own child or your granddaughter?" Ndeitunga asked.

He said men are giving a bad example to young boys and therefore, sleeping with young girls should come to an end immediately.

"People should unite to ensure that they are reporting everyone who is taking part in raping women", he urged.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X