Zimbabwe: Kwangwa Hopeful Ahead of Pent Series, African Champs

SENIOR national netball team captain Felisitus Kwangwa says they are going to give their best when they participate at the upcoming Pent Series and African Championships in Namibia next month.

There has been a slight change on the dates for the Pent Series that was initially slated to for October 31 to November 4. It is now scheduled for November 1 to 5, followed by the African Championships from November 9 to 16.

Namibia is hosting both competitions.

Kwangwa said there is need to be realistic in terms of targets considering that they are coming from a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although Kwangwa was turning out for the English side, Surrey Storm in their 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season until June, it was a different case back home where the local league was grounded.

"I am happy that we are going to have international action since October 2019. Unlike other countries who have at least played during the spell it has been a different case for us both locally and in particular internationally.

"I believe everyone is excited and is going to give their best performances although the chances of bringing gold sounds unrealistic due to the above mentioned reasons.

"This is good timing to bounce back as it will give us ample time to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers next year," said Kwangwa.

It's almost two years since the team last had a competitive game.