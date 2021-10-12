Tanzania: Govt - Seize Amnesty Opportunity to Pay NSSF Arrears

The government has asked employers to seize amnesty opportunity offered by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to pay their outstanding arrears of pension contributions.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliament Affair's, Coordination, Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability, Ms Jenista Mhagama, said this over the weekend when she visited the Kagera sugar factory to see some investment made as well as status of compliance of social security issues.

She said the general amnesty started at the beginning of this month and applies to all employers with arrears of statutory contributions and penalty for the period up June.

"Employers use this opportunity provided by NSSF by executing President Samia Suluhu Hassan's vision that always looks for ways to facilitate smooth investment activities in the country," she said.

Minister Jenista said employers who will pay arrears of contributions between October and November will be exempted from paying penalty.

She said employers who will pay arrears of statutory contributions by end of December will be exempted to pay penalty by 75 per cent and those paying at the end of next January will be exempted to pay penalty by 50 per cent.

Earlier, Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary, Prof Faustine Kamuzora, commended NSSF for being able to reduce the grievances of members and stakeholders by more than 90 per cent.

"It has been a long time since the region received complaints from NSSF members," Prof Kamuzora said.

NSSF Acting Director of Operations, Mr Cosmas Sasi while speaking on behalf of the Fund's Director General, Masha Mshomba, said the Kagera sugar factory is a major stakeholder with 8,000 members who contribute about 540m/-.

The Kagera Sugar Factory investor, Seif Seif, thanked the government for continuing to have a vision of promoting local industries as well as protecting them so that they can grow.