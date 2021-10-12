Tanzania: Court Ask Arusha Rpc to Arrest Three Bank Debtors

THE High Court of Tanzania (Commercial Division) in Dar es Salaam has asked the Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC), Justin Masejo, to arrest three debtors of the Exim Bank Tanzania Limited for failure to pay an outstanding debt amounting to 674.4m/- and over 2 million US Dollars.

In the warrant of arrest issued by the court in the commercial case number 95 of 2015, the RPC was directed to arrest Chimanbhai Marghabai Patel, Pratik Chimanbhai Patel and Sonia Pratik Patel.

The warrant signed on September 13, 2021 by the Deputy Registrar of the Court says the trio had been adjudged by a decree in the case dated September 16, 2016, to pay to Exim Bank Tanzania Limited about 674,440,547.55 and US Dollars 2,024,094.14 as well as interest/costs of the case.

In reality, since the verdict had been delivered, the registrar insisted that the money was yet to be paid to the said decree-holder in satisfaction of the decree.

In this regard, the court commanded the RPC to arrest the three debtors unless they clear their outstanding debts, adding that the trio should be brought before the court with all convenient speed.

"You are commanded to return this warrant on the 27th day of October, 2021, with an endorsement certifying the day on which and manner in which it has been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed," reads the warrant in part.