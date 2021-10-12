Tanzania: Court Ask Arusha Rpc to Arrest Three Bank Debtors

12 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

THE High Court of Tanzania (Commercial Division) in Dar es Salaam has asked the Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC), Justin Masejo, to arrest three debtors of the Exim Bank Tanzania Limited for failure to pay an outstanding debt amounting to 674.4m/- and over 2 million US Dollars.

In the warrant of arrest issued by the court in the commercial case number 95 of 2015, the RPC was directed to arrest Chimanbhai Marghabai Patel, Pratik Chimanbhai Patel and Sonia Pratik Patel.

The warrant signed on September 13, 2021 by the Deputy Registrar of the Court says the trio had been adjudged by a decree in the case dated September 16, 2016, to pay to Exim Bank Tanzania Limited about 674,440,547.55 and US Dollars 2,024,094.14 as well as interest/costs of the case.

In reality, since the verdict had been delivered, the registrar insisted that the money was yet to be paid to the said decree-holder in satisfaction of the decree.

In this regard, the court commanded the RPC to arrest the three debtors unless they clear their outstanding debts, adding that the trio should be brought before the court with all convenient speed.

"You are commanded to return this warrant on the 27th day of October, 2021, with an endorsement certifying the day on which and manner in which it has been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed," reads the warrant in part.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X