Tanzania: Psssf Services Delight Members

Members of the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) in Tanga region have expressed their satisfaction with the quality of services offered by the Fund's management.

Speaking during the just ended Customer Service Week in Tanga region, the PSSSF members said the quality of services offered have been up to standards, including adhering to professionalism.

Customer Service Week is an international celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people, who serve and support customers on a daily basis.

Speaking on behalf of retired civil servants who visited PSSSF Office in Tanga to seek various services, Mr Valentine Ngoiya- a retired teacher- said services offered by the Fund, especially through its Tanga Office have been well responding to their claims, quenching their thirsty.

"To be frank PSSSF officials have been displaying an outstanding performance and high level of professionalism. We receive timely responses on our queries," he said.

He said, as a retired teacher who has served in the government for a long time, he expects to continue receiving quality service, with PSSSF officials regarding him as valuable customer.

He asked PSSSF management to educate its members, prospective retirees and the retired ones on how to spend their terminal benefits, an initiative that will enable them live comfortably.

"Retirees have been losing their terminal benefits as most of them have been starting business, which do not go with their ages, causing them to lead difficult lives thereafter.

In his remarks he made during the climax of the Customer Service Week, PSSSF Director General Hosea Kashimba said the Fund will continue providing quality services all the time.

"The theme of the Customer Service Week was

'Power of Service'. We will stick on building confidence by providing quality services to our members including embracing technology in resolving people's grievances, vexes and other problem , said Mr Kashimba.

He promised to continue providing quality and satisfying services to customers with generosity whenever they visit PSSSF offices.

He reminded PSSSF workers to sustain the achievements so far recorded, including embracing good language, love and accountability when serving customers.

PSSSF Customer Relations Manager Ms Laila Maghimbi said during the Customer Service Week, they celebrated the good job being done by the Fund's workers in safeguarding members' interests.

"During the Customer Service Week, we evaluate our performance including reflecting on how we have been serving members. It is the time that we also use to see how to further improve our services, "she said.

On his PSSSF Public Relations Manager James Mlowe said the Fund used the Week to reflect and think deeply on customers' demands.

"This practice helps us to sustain the culture of serving members professionally and diligently," he said, insisting that PSSSF workers are duty bound to provide quality services to members.