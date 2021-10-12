Tanzania: Puma Energy Tanzania to Inject 230bn/ - in Investment

PUMA Energy Tanzania will in the next three years invest over 100 million US dollars (230.5bn/-) in the fuel and lubricants businesses in the country.

Puma Energy Head of Africa, Mr Fadi Mitri, revealed this over the weekend at an event to announce the company's decision to venture into the competitive local market of lubricants and extend network of supply chain to conquer competitors.

The company introduced its lubricants products over the weekend, assuring of using sophisticated features of 'tamper proof' to combat fake lubricants on its name.

"We would like to invite our valued customers to change to the new

Puma Lubricants," stated Mr Mitri during the launching event held in Dar es Salaam.

He said the move was in keeping with the company's quest of 'inspiring change' and their aim was to inspire others to explore new options and to do things differently.

"Puma Lubricants are not only advanced synthetic motor oils but also a modernised mechanism to trigger a new behaviour. They were developed in Switzerland using a formula that complies with the highest European standards and some of the most stringent vehicle manufacturer OMEs globally," he explained.

Puma's Managing Director Dominic Dhanah, said the lubricants were made to meet the needs of all types of vehicles, motorcycles, machines and the like.

Initially, the Puma Energy was selling lubricants as an agent of the Castrol Company, but now has decided to produce its own lubricants.

Puma Energy Tanzania Lubricants Manager Prosper Kasenegala said the lubricants have already been supplied in all Puma Energy Retail Stations countrywide at affordable prices to make Tanzanians not incur high operation costs in servicing their vehicles and machines.