Tanzania: Rita, Partners Strategize On Registering All Children Under Five

THE Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) in collaboration with other public institutions has laid down strategies to register and issue birth certificates to all babies under five years old in Katavi and Rukwa regions.

The other public institutions, which deal with issues of registration and identification, were the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service (TISS), Immigration Department and National Identification Authority (NIDA).

The RITA met with the leaders of those institutions recently as part of its national strategy of registering all children under five years.

Acting deputy Rukwa Administrative Secretary, Dr Boniface Kasululu, said the region will ensure that the programme becomes successful and attain its goals since the statistics obtained would help the government know exact number of its citizens and plans for development.

Dr Kasululu said since the region is bordering neighbouring countries of Zambia, Congo, Burundi, Rwanda and Malawi the citizens of those countries have been entering for seeking health services, trade and others, something which calls for necessity of registering Tanzanian children.

On his part, Katavi Regional Administrative Secretary, Rodrick Mpogolo, said the exrcise was very important for the region and nation at large because it has number of benefits to contribute to the development.

Mr Mpogolo called for heightened campaigns to motivate citizens to register their children.

A total of 20 regions are implementing the programme of mass registering of children under five years.

The regions are Mbeya,Songwe, Iringa, Njombe,Ruvuma, Mtwara, Lindi, Morogoro, Pwani, Dodoma, Singida, Mwanza, Simiyu, Mara, Shinyanga, Geita, Tanga, Kilimanjaro,Arusha and Manyara. These regions have so far registered 7 million children.

Director of Defense and Legal Rights, Ms Lina Msanga, said currently 20 regions implement the programme, however, they faced challenges in regions bordering the neighbouring countries, but the authority managed to keep better processes of registering children using the national identification cards of parents.

NIDA Identification and Registration Manager Julien Mafuru said in Rukwa a total of 452,286 citizens have been registered and 324,407 citizens have been registered in Katavi.