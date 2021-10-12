Tanzania: NGO Introduces Initiative to Motivate Girls Pursue Science Subjects

The Foundation for the Educational and Environmental Advancement of Tanzanians (FEET) has initiated a secondary school competition dubbed (STEM) to encourage girl students pursue science subjects.

The STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, is intended to motivate girls in secondary schools come up with ideas for science projects.

According to FEET project coordinator Alfred Kiwago the competition will select the best ideas for developing them.

The programme to run until December this year targets to reach 100 schools in Dar es Salaam city.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, he said the organization came up with the programme in commemorating the International Girls Child Day which is marked annually on 11th October.

"We have introduced this programme after realizing that girls are still lagging behind in pursuing science subjects in the country," he said.

Statistics show that the number of female students in ordinary level secondary schools is almost less to that of males.

He argued that the decision to choose science subjects is influenced by several factors other than academic performance.

"Social factors seem to have the upper hand in the decision. Many girls are influenced by general stereotyping, parents and even teachers," he pointed out.

Ahlam Hamad, Form V student from Temeke secondary school, was optimistic that the programme will enhance girls to opt science subjects.

Her fellow student, Noela Martin, also Form V at Temeke Secondary School, appealed to the government to recruit more science teachers, a move that would facilitate more girls study science subjects.