Zimbabwe: Jumbo Tramples Anti-Poaching Operator to Death

VICTORIA Falls Anti-Poaching Unit (VFAPU) Operations Coordinator Clever Kapandura died after being trampled by, the organisation said in a statement Monday.

"Whilst following the GPS coordinates, the team noticed an elephant bull a substantial distance away. For some unknown reason, the elephant bull charged from approximately 120 metres away and the team of 3 scouts had to split away," said VFAPU.

"Despite following all the prescribed evasive action in elephant charge situation, the animal continued it's charge and sadly intercepted Clever. His fellow scouts managed to scare the elephant off and called for support, but by the time they arrived Clever had succumbed to his injuries sustained in the tragic incident," VFAPU added.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic and senseless loss of our friend and colleague. Clever leaves behind a family and we the VFAPU would like to extend our heartfelt and sincere condolences to the entire Kapandura family, and to all who knew Clever, had the pleasure of working with him, and loved him," VFAPU said.

VFAPU shared how Kapandura was a committed worker and having has served the tourism industry for a long time.

"His experience and commitment to the tourism and conservation sector has spanned over 32 years, having been part of original Wilderness Safari team when the company first began in in 1990 before moving across to dedicate his life to wildlife conservation," said VFAPU.

"In due course, we will be releasing details of a fundraiser for those who wish to assist his wife and children he left behind," VFAPU said.