Zimbabwe: Baba Harare Merges Jiti, Gospel in Vaccine Album

JITI musician, Baba Harare has dropped his sixth studio album 'Vaccine' which sees the merging of gospel and jiti genres.

The album has a total of six tracks including three collaborations with local artists from various genres.

Songs on the album in their chronological order are Vaccine (ft Kae Chaps and Joseph Tivafire), Rinonaka, Love in the Air (ft Da Ruler), Wemberi Wemberi, Ex Tsano (ft Sulumani Chimbetu) and Nditarire Nekufara.

Visuals of the title track 'Vaccine' set on an apostolic church shrine dropped on Sunday.

In 'Rinonaka' the artist takes music lovers down memory lane incorporating his famous guitar sound common on old Jah Prayzah tracks where he was lead guitarist of the Third Generation band before pursuing a solo music career.

He wraps up the album with Nditarire Nekufara a remake of his church, Methodist's popular hymn 117 with the same title.

Vaccine was produced by renowned producers, Nyasha Timbe, Maselo and Gibson Makumbe polishing two tracks each to deliver the album.