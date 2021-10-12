Tanzania: Medical Experts See New Dawn in Health Sector

HEALTH professionals in the country have applauded the government's initiative to strengthen critical care services following the recent allocation of 1.3tri/ relief package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

They have also underlined the importance of providing health-care workers with training in how to use and maintain equipment in order to achieve long-term effects.

Speaking in Dodoma on Sunday at an event to launch the Tanzania Covid -19 Social- Economic Recovery and Response Plan (TCRP), Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Mwigulu Nchemba said the fund will transform the country in various sectors, primarily education, health, water and tourism.

He said that part of the funds will be used to purchase medical equipment for the country's health facilities. Among areas to be covered is construction of Intensive Care Units (ICU), procuring hospital beds, state- of- the -art ambulances and oxygen cylinders.

The purchase of equipment, according to Dr Norman Jonas of Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC), will boost acute care services in regional referral hospitals.

"This country is vast, so we don't need to go to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) to get the best Intensive Care Unit services," he explained. "There have been some people who have died due to a lack of ICU services, but with these enhancements, more lives will be preserved," he added.

According to Dr Jonas, liquid oxygen is essential in hospitals, especially for severely ill patients. "We applaud the government's efforts to make such services more efficient," he said.

The government has made efforts to build regional referral hospitals, according to Dr John Shayo, an Arusha-based health specialist, with the key hurdles being equipment and tools.

With the government's backing, as per Dr Shayo, it will make the hospitals more meaningful because they will be able to fulfill the government's goal to improve health services.

The Third National Five-Year Development Plan III (FYDP III) focuses on building an enabling environment to encourage investment and technology transfer to this crucial industry, where local and foreign enterprises will work together to ensure that the more than 9,104 newly constructed facilities are outfitted.

Because of the FYPD II, the number of health facilities in the country rose from 7,014 in 2015 to 8,783 in December 2020.

The government constructed 1,198 new dispensaries, 487 health facilities, 99 District Council Hospitals, and 10 referral hospitals in Geita, Katavi, Simiyu, Njombe, Songwe, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Singida, Manyara, Arusha, and Mara all of them requiring equipment and tools.

Project Manager for Access to Infant and Maternal Health Plus Project (AIM Health Plus), Mr Daudi Gambo thanked the government for proving its commitment to improved health sector.

"The government has upgraded the country's health-care infrastructure," he said, "and as the health-care infrastructure has grown, the need for medical equipment and tools has soared."

Mr Gambo stated that the current assistance will bring the country's health improvement cycle to a completion.

"Right now, the challenge at hand is for the health professionals to take care of these equipment, so that they can contribute to community productivity," he said.

During the launch that was officially graced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Minister Nchemba identified that 467bn/- has been set aside in the area of health including the construction of 72 Intensive Care Units (ICU) from the current five ICUs. The new facilities will cost 54bn/-.

He further pointed out that about 105 Emergency Medicine Departments (EMD) will be introduced in strategic health facilities in the country to save the lives of Tanzanians.

Among other key services include procurement of 20 state of- the -art ambulances from two similar ambulances and other 375 ordinary ambulances, which will be distributed in each council.

He noted that the funds will also be used to procure 214 vaccination vehicles, installation of 82 manifold oxygen systems in the health facilities from the national to the district level and 4,640 oxygen cylinders, which is lifesaving.

On the other hand, 44 oxygen production plants from the current available four plants will be introduced in the health facilities.

The money will also buy 2700 hospital beds and its entire accompaniment such as lockers, bed sheets as well as 60 anesthesia machines and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for the country's medical attendants, who work day and night to save the lives of people.

Speaking at the event, President Samia said the money is expected to revolutionise the country especially in education and health sectors and bring impact on the economy.