Tanzania: VP Stresses Enforcement of Court Judgments

THE Vice-President, Dr Philip Mpango, has advised the Judiciary of Tanzania to establish a mechanism of monitoring whether decisions given by Courts are being implemented to ensure the relevant bodies administer justice to the people.

Dr Mpango made the call at the swearing-in ceremony of three leaders, who were appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently, a function that was held at the State House in Chamwino, Dodoma yesterday.

The sworn in leaders were Shinyanga Regional Commissioner Sofia Mjema, former Zanzibar Chief Justice, Mr Omar Makungu, who becomes Tanzania's Court of Appeal Justice and Mr Mustapher Siyani, who is the new Principal Judge of the High Court of Tanzania.

"Honourable Chief Justice, it is better to have a mechanism of monitoring whether the judgments handed down by the Court are implemented, so that the relevant bodies can administer justice to the people," he said.

The Vice-President asked the magistrates to look into the matter, saying he does not expect to see things end that way after finishing writing judgments.

He emphasized on the need for co-operation between the pillars of the state and advised the relevant authorities to implement the decisions made by the court to uphold justice for Tanzanians.

"I have faced two cases, when the court makes decisions, but are not enforced. I urge all Regional Commissioners to look into this. You are in charge of the state agency entities on behalf of the President in the regions she handed over to you," he said.

The vice-president congratulated all those who were sworn in and asked them to fulfill the expectations of President Samia, who trusted them and the aspirations of Tanzanians in general.

On his part, the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, congratulated all those who were sworn in for being trusted by the head of state to hold office in their appointed positions, which is a great confidence that the president has shown to them.

"I wish you all the best. I promise I will give you my sincere cooperation in every sector. We need these sectors to thrive on day-to-day operations, but we will be successful because we work together," he said.

Judge Siyani becomes the 10th Principal Judge and the youngest of his predecessors to fill the post and replaces the position left vacated by Judge Dr Eliezer Feleshi, who has been appointed the Attorney General.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by various government officials, including the Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, Minister of State in the Office of the President (Local Government and Regional Administration), Ms Ummy Mwalimu and leaders of the defence and security agencies.

Officials of the Judiciary who attended the ceremony included Chief Justice of Tanzania, Prof Ibrahim Juma, Chief Court Administrator, Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel, Chief Registrar, Mr Wilbert Chuma and the Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Mr Kelvin Mhina. Deputy Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson was also in attendance.

The concern raised by the Vice-President came a few days after the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, made an appeal to government officials and the general public to respect and implement court decisions in order to complete the process of justice provided.

He made the appeal recently at a ceremony to inaugurate the Kibaigwa Primary Court, a function which was officiated by the Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma.