Liberia: Serene Health Incorporated, Carter Center Commemorates World Mental Health Day

Careysburg — Serene Health Incorporated (SHI) in partnership with the Carter Center on Monday, October 11, organized a one-day event in commemoration of the 29th celebration of World Mental Health Day.

The World Health Organization defines mental health as a state of well-being in which "the individual" realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.

The event which was celebrated under the global theme: "Mental Health in an Unequal World" brought together over 37 participants from within Careysburg, district one, including Community Health Volunteers and Local Leaders.

Giving an overview of the event, the Program Manager of SHI highlighted that World Mental Health Day came about some 29 years ago "1992, when the world health assembly decided to select a day in the year where everybody can join forces in raising awareness on mental health."

Referencing the WHO, Tingbah stated that one in every four people experiences mental health problems adding that the growing number of young people who are victims of substance abuse is alarming.

"We ask ourselves what's the cause? Is it that parents are not giving attention to their children? Or is it that the government is not playing their part to draft relevant policies that will help to fight against substance abuse?... ," asked Tingbah.

Making remarks, the Carter Center Project Coordinator of its School Mental Health Program, Leona C. Mason stated that the reason for celebrating mental health is to raise awareness about its importance and how society can help in the fight against mental health disorders.

" ... because of the popularity it gained over the years, they started to attach themes to this all important celebration; one of the very important themes was about educating people about mental health," explained Mason.

She continued: " So as we come to celebrate world mental health day, we are not only celebrating as just rejoicing but we have a goal in our minds to celebrate and encourage people about mental health."

Also speaking, the District Health Officer of Careysburg, David S. George appreciated SHI and it's partner, the Carter Center for choosing the people of Careysbury to join in the celebration of mental health day.

Serene Health Incorporated is a non-for-profit organization, which was established in 2013 to give free medical assistance to people in hard-to-reach areas. The organization's focus is to reach underprivileged or rural communities which have little or no access to health care services.