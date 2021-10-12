Liberia: Used Cars Dealers' President Nimely Calls On Central Bank Governor to Explain Proper Plans to Introduce New Bank Note Currency

Monrovia — The president of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Liberia, Mr. Dominic Nimely has called on the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) to disseminate proper information and launched robust publicity on its plan to introduce the new currency on the Liberian market between October and December this year.

On Monday, addressing the press in Monrovia, Mr. Nimely explained reasons for proper information and education before the issuance of new bank notes on the Liberian market.

Mr. Nimely said he, along with others from the Liberia Business Association (LIBA), were invited by the Legislature and the CBL to a meeting about the bank's plan to print new bank notes between October to December.

According to him, during the meeting with the CBL and the 54th Legislature, he asked about samples of the new bank notes they are about to print but it wasn't available.

He said the Legislature promised to call them back to another meeting, but since then, they have not been invited.

"We are the end-users and implementers of the money they are about to bring in the country and said money is going to be used by us the business people. So, if there is anything to hurt anyone, we, the business people will be hurt more," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nimely who is also the national chairman of the patriotic entrepreneur cartel and chair on trade and commerce at the Liberia Business Association (LIBA), has expressed gratitude to President Weah for the extension of loans being paid to marketers from Paynesville for three months on behalf of the business people.

He further called on President Weah to put five to ten million in the fiscal budget every year to boost Liberian businesses in line with his inaugural speech for Liberians not to be spectators in their economy.