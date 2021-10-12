Liberia: PPCC Holds Bid Tendering Workshop to Strengthen Procurement Capacity of Businesses

12 October 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — A two-day bid tendering workshop aimed at strengthening collaboration, competition and increasing participation of businesses in public procurement tendering processes, as well as formalization of the informal sector of the economy, commences on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Paynesville Town Hall, in the City of Paynesville.

The workshop is an initiative of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), particularly designed to strengthen the capacity of businesses to take advantage of the available procurement opportunities as in the case of the 25% procurement exclusively set aside in the Small Business Act(SBA) for Liberian owned businesses.

Over 150 participants, representing different business interests are expected to attend the two days event, that will be facilitated by PPCC staff and PFM/IFMIS Advisor, assigned at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP). An appreciable number of businesses operating in Bong, Nimba, Margibi and Grand Bassa Counties have been invited to participate in the workshop.

Areas earmarked for discussions include preparation of a responsive bid/proposal for goods, works & services procurement, non-consulting services & framework contracting, PPCC's Vendor registration procedures & requirements, modernization of Public Procurement System, as well as the complaint mechanism.

The Chief Executive Officer of PPCC, Atty, Jargbe Roseline Nagbe Kowo, along with some development partners will deliver statements during the opening session of the workshop, on the morning of October 12, 2021. The workshop will be held on the theme: Increasing Participation of Private Sector Businesses in Public Procurement Tendering Process to Foster Competition.

The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) is the premier regulator of public procurement and concessions awards processes in Liberia and is committed to working with all parties in ensuring transparency and accountability.

