South Africa: Was Woolworths' Investment in David Jones, and the Many Other Similar Examples, Really Such a Disaster?

11 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Shaheeda Mia

Woolworths set itself the strategic goal of becoming a prominent Southern Hemisphere retailer. Did this strategy make sense? In many respects, yes.

Much has been said about how numerous South African corporates have "wasted" capital through their offshore diversification strategies. Some commentators have gone a step further and argued that if the capital had been invested in South Africa instead, it could have contributed to the creation of sought-after jobs, a pain point in a country courting investment and with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.

Most commentary has, however, fallen short of distinguishing between whether the firm's selected strategy was the correct one and the discipline of execution of that strategy.

One of the most maligned international local acquisition failures was by Woolworths of David Jones in Australia for about A$2.2-billion (R21.4-billion at the time) in 2014. The planned transformational deal saw Woolworths lever up its balance sheet and a few years later impair the investment twice, with a total write-off of A$1.149-billion -- more than half the purchase price.

Woolworths set itself the strategic goal of becoming a prominent Southern Hemisphere retailer. Did this strategy make sense? In many respects, yes. The store has its...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X