South Africa: Was Woolworths' Investment in David Jones, and the Many Other Similar Examples, Really Such a Disaster?

opinion

Woolworths set itself the strategic goal of becoming a prominent Southern Hemisphere retailer. Did this strategy make sense? In many respects, yes.

Much has been said about how numerous South African corporates have "wasted" capital through their offshore diversification strategies. Some commentators have gone a step further and argued that if the capital had been invested in South Africa instead, it could have contributed to the creation of sought-after jobs, a pain point in a country courting investment and with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.

Most commentary has, however, fallen short of distinguishing between whether the firm's selected strategy was the correct one and the discipline of execution of that strategy.

One of the most maligned international local acquisition failures was by Woolworths of David Jones in Australia for about A$2.2-billion (R21.4-billion at the time) in 2014. The planned transformational deal saw Woolworths lever up its balance sheet and a few years later impair the investment twice, with a total write-off of A$1.149-billion -- more than half the purchase price.

