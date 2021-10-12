South Africa: Vandalism, Copper Theft Now a Threat to Cape Town's Southern Line, With R1 Million Damage Caused in Weekend Raid

analysis

Metrorail says vandalism at the False Bay station on the Southern Line will cost R1-million to repair.

Commuters on Cape Town's Southern Line will have to make alternative transport arrangements following an instance of vandalism at the weekend that has left the line inoperable for up to a week.

Metrorail Western Cape said that on Sunday morning it responded to an 'emergency' at the False Bay station in Muizenberg, Cape Town. Spokesperson Nana Zenani said in a statement: "protection Services prevented theft of an 11 kilovolt (KV) line, unfortunately the criminals threw the cut 11 kV onto live 3kv overhead electric wires."

The contact of the two wires resulted in further damage to four mast poles, she further explained. As a result, Metrorail won't be able to run services on the line, particularly between Retreat and Fish Hoek.

Zenani said R1-million-worth of damage was caused to the overhead electrical lines resulting in a week-long closure.

"These lines have in the past remained safe from vandalism... . unfortunately the vandalism seems to be threatening the Southern Line," said Zenani.

Elsewhere, the Central Line, which runs between Cape Town station and areas such as Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain had to be shut...