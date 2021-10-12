South Africa: Keep the Energy - the Man Behind Heartfelt Social Media Tributes to GBV Victims Aims to Change Attitudes

11 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Michael van Niekerk highlights gender-based violence on his Instagram page, Keep The Energy.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Almost every weeknight for the past two years, Michael van Niekerk, a 23-year-old from Cape Town, has gone online to search for stories of women who have been murdered.

Van Niekerk uploads the stories to his Instagram page, Keep The Energy, which has almost 100,000 followers. Keep The Energy also has a Facebook and Twitter page, which have significantly fewer followers.

Every day there are countless stories of women being killed and raped in South Africa. Van Niekerk archives the stories of these women and girls through Keep The Energy.

But the death that stunned him was that of Uyinene Mrwetyana, a University of Cape Town (UCT) student who was raped and murdered by a Post Office worker in 2019.

"I felt so helpless after her death, especially as a man. I felt like I needed to do something," said Van Niekerk, who was studying at UCT at the time and who joined the marches that swept Cape Town after Mrwetyana's death.

"I started the page because I didn't want us to be outraged by one incidence of...

