Nigeria: Court Orders Dokpesi's Removal From EFCC Watch List

12 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

A Federal High Court in Abuja Monday ordered removal of the founder of Daar Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi, from the watch list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Justice John Tsoho held that there was no justification to continue keeping Dokpesi's name on the list since there is no criminal charges or allegations pending against him.

The counsel to Dokpesi, Kanu Agabi (SAN), had argued that the Court of Appeal, having quashed and acquitted him of corruption allegations, keeping him on the watch list would amount to disobedience to court order.

Dokpesi, who was facing a N2.1bn money laundering allegation of receiving the sum from a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, knowing same to be a proceed of corruption, was on April 1 acquitted by the appellate court.

